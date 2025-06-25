The best Samsung laptop I've ever used is currently $500 OFF, but one detail is making me nervous

Summer sale season has arrived, which means it's a great time to find Samsung Galaxy deals, whether you're in the market for a smartphone, watch, or laptop. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, for instance, is currently $500 off when you trade in an old or broken device at Samsung.com, or you can score a straight $250 discount if you want to simply place the order with no extra steps.

It's a rare deal on one of the absolute best Samsung laptops ever built, but with Prime Day 2025 just a few weeks away, one question remains: is it better to buy the device now or wait to see if it gets discounted during Amazon's big sale? Let's discuss.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 1TB: $1,699.99 From $1,199.99 with trade-in | $1,449.99 without at Samsung The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is an incredible laptop with a sleek design and all of the powerful specs you could ever need, but it's also quite expensive. Fortunately, Samsung is offering up to $500 of instant trade-in credit through its site, or you can skip the trade-in process and get a straight $250 knocked off your purchase.

✅Recommended if: you want to experience one of the best Samsung laptops ever built, with a sleek, convertible design, a gorgeous touchscreen display, and long battery life; you basically want a powerful laptop and portable Android tablet all rolled into one.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to spend over $1,000 on a laptop; you'd rather see what laptop deals Amazon Prime Day (July 8-11) is going to offer.

For starters, it's worth emphasizing just how great the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 really is. Wanting to experience the convenience of a convertible laptop myself, I personally switched to the 360 from my MacBook Pro last year and never looked back.

The device boasts an ultra-lightweight and thin design — like as thin as some Android phones — with a stunning 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and surprising number of ports, while under the hood you'll enjoy the powerful Intel Core 7 Ultra processor and 16GB of RAM. This premium model also features a large 76WHr battery, Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and 1TB of storage, all while clocking in at under four pounds.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Still, even if you get the max credit, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 will still set you back over $1,000, so you'll be forgiven for wondering what kind of Prime Day deals we can expect to see next month. According to my price tracking tools, the laptop has never fallen below $1,444 at Amazon, and while it could dip further during Prime Day, I doubt that the price of the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 will drop much further than $1,199.99 during the sale.

You'll also lose out on some of the extra benefits that Samsung includes with its deals. For example, buying the laptop through Samsung right now will land you a 47% discount on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when you bundle your purchase, plus six months of SiriusXM streaming for free (a $59.94 value).

In conclusion, I'd say that if you have the cash and you want a premium Samsung laptop today, you can rest easy knowing that you made a good purchase with this deal. If the purchase isn't urgent, however, or you think you could settle for something cheaper (like one of the best Chromebooks, for instance), go ahead and wait for Prime Day. After all, you never know what kind of discounts Amazon has in store.