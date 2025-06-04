Amazon has quietly slashed 32% OFF the super-premium Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro, but the deal won't last long

Samsung laptops can cost a pretty penny, but this Galaxy Book 4 Pro deal makes the prospect of buying your own much more appealing. For a limited time, Amazon is chopping 32% off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4, bringing its price down to under $1,000. That's the cheapest that this configuration of the premium laptop has ever been.

Although the Galaxy Book 4 is technically a generation old with the release of the Galaxy Book 5, it still packs a punch with 16GB of RAM, a 3.6GHz Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, and a good-looking 14-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. It also features 512GB of storage, and you can also upgrade this laptop to a 16-inch display, or an upgraded CPU with more RAM. Still, for most students, workers, and gamers, this Galaxy Book 4 will get the job done, along with boasting solid battery life, a high-quality camera for video calls, and more.

Samsung 14" Galaxy Book 4 Pro 512GB: $1,449.99 $979.99 at Amazon The 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro normally retails for over $1,400, but Amazon is currently slashing nearly $500 off and knocking the price down to $979.99. This premium laptop is packed with hardware capable of handling performance-level tasks such as photo and video editing, high-quality gaming, and more, along with featuring a sleek, durable construction.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a laptop that can handle work, school, or other power-intensive tasks; you want a laptop that has a screen of around 14 inches; you have other Galaxy ecosystem devices that you like and you would want to maximize compatibility.

❌Skip this deal if: you just need something for surfing the web and would rather get something cheaper, like a Chromebook; you'd prefer an Android tablet to a laptop and don't need something for hardware-intensive tasks; you need something with multiple USB-A ports.

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro is Samsung's 2024 generation, but it still holds up as one of the best Samsung laptops. This particular deal is for the configuration with a 14-inch dynamic AMOLED touchscreen display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, though all of those can be upgraded as well. It also includes a capable 3.6GHz Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, and a solid battery life when not plugged in.

As for connectivity, this Galaxy Book 4 includes one USB-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and HDMI port, a microSD port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Overall, if you're looking to get a premium Samsung laptop for under $1,000, this deal might be worth considering.