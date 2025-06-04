Amazon has quietly slashed 32% OFF the super-premium Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro, but the deal won't last long
A 14-inch laptop with a touchscreen that packs a punch.
Samsung laptops can cost a pretty penny, but this Galaxy Book 4 Pro deal makes the prospect of buying your own much more appealing. For a limited time, Amazon is chopping 32% off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4, bringing its price down to under $1,000. That's the cheapest that this configuration of the premium laptop has ever been.
Although the Galaxy Book 4 is technically a generation old with the release of the Galaxy Book 5, it still packs a punch with 16GB of RAM, a 3.6GHz Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, and a good-looking 14-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. It also features 512GB of storage, and you can also upgrade this laptop to a 16-inch display, or an upgraded CPU with more RAM. Still, for most students, workers, and gamers, this Galaxy Book 4 will get the job done, along with boasting solid battery life, a high-quality camera for video calls, and more.
Samsung 14" Galaxy Book 4 Pro 512GB: $1,449.99 $979.99 at Amazon
The 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro normally retails for over $1,400, but Amazon is currently slashing nearly $500 off and knocking the price down to $979.99. This premium laptop is packed with hardware capable of handling performance-level tasks such as photo and video editing, high-quality gaming, and more, along with featuring a sleek, durable construction.
✅Recommended if: you're looking for a laptop that can handle work, school, or other power-intensive tasks; you want a laptop that has a screen of around 14 inches; you have other Galaxy ecosystem devices that you like and you would want to maximize compatibility.
❌Skip this deal if: you just need something for surfing the web and would rather get something cheaper, like a Chromebook; you'd prefer an Android tablet to a laptop and don't need something for hardware-intensive tasks; you need something with multiple USB-A ports.
The Galaxy Book 4 Pro is Samsung's 2024 generation, but it still holds up as one of the best Samsung laptops. This particular deal is for the configuration with a 14-inch dynamic AMOLED touchscreen display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, though all of those can be upgraded as well. It also includes a capable 3.6GHz Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, and a solid battery life when not plugged in.
As for connectivity, this Galaxy Book 4 includes one USB-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and HDMI port, a microSD port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Overall, if you're looking to get a premium Samsung laptop for under $1,000, this deal might be worth considering.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering Apple, Android, and other tech companies and products since 2020. His work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, CleanTechnica, and many other publications. When he isn't covering tech, you can find him drinking coffee, spending time outside, or watching classic movies with his cats.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.