Black Friday Motorola deals 2024 — historic Razr savings, $150 off Moto G Stylus, and more

The holiday season is nearly upon us, but you don't need to wait for Black Friday sales to find some awesome Motorola deals. For the past couple of weeks, retailers all over the web have been slashing prices on a bunch of our favorite Moto phones, from the innovative Razr Plus to more basic budget-friendly models. Keep reading for a selection of my favorite Black Friday deals, weeks before the major sale event actually kicks off.

Most of the offers detailed below are straight discounts on unlocked Motorola phones, but you stand to save even more when you activate through your carrier or trade in an old or broken device.

Interested in shopping beyond the confines of Motorola? I also created guides for the best Samsung deals and Google Pixel deals of Black Friday 2024 (so far).

Patrick Farmer eCommerce Editor Patrick is a no-nonsense deal hunter with over 10 years of experience in the ecommerce space. Whether you’re interested in a new wireless carrier, smart home device, or Android phone, Patrick combines hands-on research with practical shopping advice to get you the answers you need.

Black Friday Motorola deals

My top pick of the week Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy It's no secret that the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is one of our favorite foldable phones. This stylish clamshell device boasts excellent Snapdragon performance with a vegan leather finish and a vibrant cover display, plus you get some improved battery life and charging capabilities. The phone was already the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6's biggest rival, but with a $200 discount at Best Buy, going with the Razr Plus is a no-brainer.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy If you want the convenience and luxury of a stylus phone without paying an exorbitant amount of cash, consider the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). This affordable device boasts some flagship-quality specs plus a large 120Hz OLED display and a built-in stylus. Grab the phone unlocked from Best Buy and you'll score a straight $150 discount. Activate it with your carrier and your discount will increase to a whopping $250 off.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 128GB: $399.99 $2.99/month with eligible line at AT&T Speaking of the Moto G Stylus 5G, if you don't mind buying through a carrier, you can get the versatile stylus phone for a mere $2.99 per month for 36 months when you purchase and activate with a qualifying unlimited plan at AT&T. No trade-in required!

Motorola Edge (2024) 256GB: $549.99 $349.99 at Best Buy The Motorola Edge (2024) isn't going to win any awards for performance, but it's a great-looking phone that handles casual use quite well. You get Motorola's vegan leather finish with a lovely pOLED display, plus great battery life and 68W charging. I wouldn't buy it at full price, but with a $200 Black Friday discount, the Edge (2024) is a steal.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $549.99 at Amazon The Razr Plus (2023) remains an excellent flip phone in 2024, with a glorious OLED cover display, efficient Snapdragon chipset, and a durable teardrop hinge. Grab the clamshell beauty unlocked from Amazon today and you'll score an outrageous 45% discount.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: $799.99 $449.99 at Best Buy If you don't need the newest device on the market, you can save some serious cash by going with a 2023 Motorola phone during Best Buy's sale. The 512GB Edge Plus (2023), which we once called the "best flagship phone that Motorola has produced in years" is currently chilling with a massive $350 discount; or you can activate the device through your carrier and knock the price down to only 350 bucks.