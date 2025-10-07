If you forgot Motorola was still around, then you're not alone. However, the company has been making arguably the best flip phones over the past couple of years, and its latest, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, just got a pretty nice discount for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

At $1,299, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 was hard to recommend, no matter how much I enjoy this phone. However, a 15% discount on Amazon for nearly every color option brings the price down to $1,099, the same as its closest competitor. Not only that, but one color option gets a massive 24% discount on Amazon, meaning you're paying less than $1,000 for one of our favorite foldable phones.

And while Amazon offers some great discounts, Best Buy appears to be outdoing it with its own deals, with each color option receiving a 24% discount, which is over $300 off.

My favorite flip phone just hit a new low

The Razr Ultra 2025 was launched in April this year and quickly became my favorite Android flip phone, so much so that it has been my daily driver ever since. The expansive cover screen makes it easy to use all my favorite apps without having to open the phone. It also lets me take the best selfies and lets others preview themselves before I capture a photo. It's incredibly versatile and perfect for content creators, thanks to all the flip phone camera tricks at your disposal.

This is also a true flagship, rivaling even Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of specs. The Razr Ultra 2025 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a massive 18GB of RAM, and a minimum of 512GB of storage (up to 1TB). It's quite the powerhouse! Motorola also managed to stuff a 4,700mAh battery inside to keep it going all day, and 68W charging means you can top it up at no time at all. The specs alone are why you should pick the Razr Ultra 2025 over the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

You also get access to Google AI features like Circle to Search and Gemini, as well as Motorola's own Moto AI suite for image generation, text summarization, and more.

Pantone Scarab is one of my favorite colors, as it features a beautiful green hue and soft Alcantara fabric that feels absolutely marvelous in the hand. But if that's not for you, the tough Pantone Mountain Trail might be more your speed, with a durable wood (yes, real wood) back.

You can't go wrong with any of the Razr Ultra 2025 color options, especially at this Prime Big Deal Days price.