So, you’re looking for a shiny new phone. For about the same price, you could go with a foldable from Motorola or a flagship, non-folding phone from Samsung. When making the comparison between the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the difference is clear if you know which basic design you want. However, if you’re not yet sure, you might be weighing the pros and cons of both, as these are two very impressive phones for their respective categories.

We’re here to help by running through how they stack up against one another in all the most important ways.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The design and basic features

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

If you think you automatically get a significantly larger screen with the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 since it’s a foldable, think again. The inner screen is indeed an oversized 7 inches, but that’s only marginally larger than the size of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. With that said, the advantage with this phone is that you can also fold it down to half its size and still enjoy the outer 4-inch screen for crucial notifications, selfies, apps, and more.

The larger inner screen is a punchy and crisp 1,224p AMOLED HDR10+ Super HD with adaptive 165Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and is Pantone-validated for ultra-accurate colors and skin tones. The external screen, meanwhile, is a P-OLED HDR10+ 417ppi screen with an adaptive 165Hz refresh rate, as well as a slightly lower peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 comes in several colors, including Pantone colors Rio Red, Scarab, Mountain Train, and Cabaret, as well as the option for a luxe satin-inspired finish or durable leather-inspired finish. Derrek Lee says in his review of the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 that he loves the brushed metal versus glossy frame, advising that it affords a “rustic sheen.”

There’s also Italian Alcantara if you’re feeling extra special. If you’re not familiar with that material, it’s the same type used for luxury items like bags from Louis Vuitton or premium cars. Finally, opt for an FSC-certified wood housing if you want something a bit more rustic. Bottom line: you get options not just with colors but materials, too. But keep in mind that you’ll want a protective case anyway.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The phone is durable, incorporating Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic, though it only meets IP48 certifications. The hinge is reinforced with titanium, making it strong and able to withstand frequent folding and unfolding throughout its life, more so than the company’s previous generation devices. Lee says it springs open with a satisfying click and is noticeably stronger and easier to open.

While you only have a limited view of content on the external screen, you can customize it to your liking through the use of dedicated panels. These are available for contacts, apps, streaming music, weather updates, and more. Speaking of music, when listening, watching videos, or on a call, you can leverage the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and three mics.

Get it with either 512GB or 1TB storage to load it up with essentials and more. The 5G phone recharges via USB-C and comes equipped with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower charging, allowing for a full charge in just 40 minutes. You also get quick wireless charging at 30W and can use 5W reverse charging for other devices in a pinch.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Introduced earlier in 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is not a foldable phone, but it boasts a screen size of almost 6.9 inches, comparable to the fully opened Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. You get a higher-resolution Quad HD+ (3,120 x 1,440) Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, but a lesser 120Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness is just 2,600 nits, which is still decent for viewing in bright sunlight. In his review of the Samsung Galaxy Ultra S25, Andrew Myrick says the screen looks “absolutely stunning.”

The S25 Ultra is available in a few more color options than the Razr, including Silverblue, Black, Gray, Whitesilver, and the Samsung-exclusive Jetblack, Jadegreen, and Pinkgold. The phone is built with a strong titanium frame alongside Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2. It meets IP68 specifications, making it more resistant to dust and water.

While this phone isn’t a foldable, it does come with a built-in S-Pen you can use for productivity and creativity tasks. Myrick says he loves the uniform design with flat edges “as far as the eye can see.” But while he says it feels great to hold and use, he admits that it’s also slippery, lacking grip. Once again, a protective case is essential.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Along with support for Dolby Atmos through its stereo speakers, you get 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage, affording an entry option for those who don’t require as much storage (though it’s always recommended to get more than you think you’d need).

The 5,000mAh battery should last all day, and while this phone supports wireless charging, it’s only at half the speed of the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. So, if you need to keep up with multitasking and busy days on the go, this might be a defining factor for you.

It supports up to 45W fast wired charging, so either way you slice it, this phone will take longer to get from 0 to 100 than the Motorola model. However, Myrick says he was impressed with the battery life, rarely encountering an issue where he was in the red before the end of the day.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The specs

Let’s look at the specs of these two phones in a side-by-side comparison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra OS Android 15 (Hello UX) Android 15 (Samsung One UI 7) Colors Pantone Scarab, Rio Red, Mountain Trail, Cabaret Titanium Silverblue, Black, Gray, Whitesilver (Samsung exclusives Jetblack, Jadegreen, Pinkgold) Display Inner: 7-inch, AMOLED HD10+ Super HD (2,992 x 1,224), 165Hz adaptive Outer: 4-inch, pOLED HDR10+, 1,272 x 1,080, 165Hz adaptive 6.9-inch, Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x (3,120 x 1,440), 120Hz adaptive Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 512GB, 1TB (not expandable) 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (not expandable) Cameras 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP front 200MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto, 12MP front Speakers Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Battery, charging 4,700mAh, 68W 5,000mAh, 45W Wireless Charging Yes (30W) Yes (15W) Bluetooth 5.3 5.4 Water Resistance IP48 IP68 Cellular 5G 5G Size Open: 171.48 x 73.99 x 7.19mm Closed: 88.12 x 73.99 x 15.69mm 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm Weight 199 grams 218 grams

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Usability, features, and functions

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Released in April 2025, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 comes with Android 15 and runs on an ultra-fast Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core processor, which is the most powerful processor in a foldable phone to date. This is combined with an impressive 16GB RAM along with Motorola’s RAM Boost option, making it overall the more powerful of the two phones.

In terms of AI, it comes with Moto AI built in that Derrek says feels more mature and comprehensive compared to the beta version that was introduced last year. With Moto AI, you get Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Remember This.

Next Move recognizes what’s on the screen and suggests some actions for you to take, such as creating a playlist, remembering something, exploring more about what's on your screen, and more. With Smart Connect with AI, use voice or text commands to do things like call up a video on your compatible big screen or instantly mirror content to your tablet or PC.

The phone also includes Google Gemini and Gemini Live access, which affords access to additional AI tools and assistance.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Moto AI is easy to access via a dedicated AI key that calls it up any time you need it, no matter which application you’re using at the time. You can also double-tap the back of the phone. Adjust the phone’s orientation to interact more comfortably, using it in stand or tent mode to perform tasks such as summarizing notifications and transcribing conversations by simply looking at the phone and speaking.

You have the added benefit of leveraging the external screen for additional functions, including natively using apps, pressing and holding for actions, and even setting shortcuts so you can access certain apps without having to open the phone. Set up multiple app and widget panels to scroll through if you want. The ability to use apps on the cover screen is one of Derrek’s favorite ways to use the Razr, and you get the same experience as with the company’s previous generation foldables.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra also comes loaded with Android 15. It features a slightly beefier Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, which enables everything from multitasking to supporting AI applications and smooth mobile gaming.

Performance is akin to what you would get with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but that’s a good thing. Speaking of AI, it also provides access to Gemini and Gemini Live, as well as a range of Galaxy AI features, including unique features like Now Brief.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

There’s a “side button” on this phone, too, although it’s really just the power button, which you can use for instant access to trigger Gemini with a single press when you need assistance. All these functions are supported by the 12GB RAM, which is not as much as the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, but a step above some more premium phones.

Along with all the AI goodies, you can enjoy top-notch security through on-device protection and Samsung Knox Security. Andrew's one issue with this phone, when it comes to usability, is that he misses having the external screen of a foldable, which he has found to be invaluable for multitasking.

One area where the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra excels is in terms of longevity. With this phone, you’ll get seven years of OS and security updates, which will take you right through to Android 22 and 2032. With the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, you’ll only get three years of major OS updates through Android 18 and four years of security updates. While you’re unlikely to hold onto a phone for longer than that anyway, it significantly reduces hand-me-down and resale or trade-in value.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Photography prowess

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

With the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, you get a triple 50MP camera system consisting of a main 50MP camera, a 12.6MP quad-pixel ultra-wide camera with Macro Vision, and a front camera with a whopping 50MP resolution.

Derrek says the primary sensor takes great photos, even at just 2x zoom, with punchy colors thanks to the collaboration with Pantone. In fact, he says the images “feel more Samsung” in terms of color and saturation, while depth and contrast are reminiscent of photos taken with a Google Pixel phone.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

There are tons of useful camera modes along with a Super Zoom option. Enjoy neat photo capture features as well, like Group Shot, similar to Google’s Best Take, that can take multiple images at the same time and blend them together for the best shot where no one is blinking. Action Shot, meanwhile, helps eliminate blur in moving subjects, adjusting the shutter speed based on lighting conditions.

With Air Gesture, you can capture images hands-free with simple hand gestures, which can be used to start, stop, and pause recordings, including while shooting videos. The advantage of this phone and its foldable design is the option to adjust Flex View positions for an instant built-in tripod and external previews from the outside screen.

For an in-depth look at the Razr Ultra’s camera and how it compares to other phones, check out Derrek's Razr Ultra 2025 camera review.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

You can take fantastic photos with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra as well, using the 200MP wide-angle camera, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP front camera. With 100x AI-enhanced Space Zoom, you can really get up close and personal to subjects without losing detail.

Andrew notes that the issue of lag between when he presses the shutter and the photo is actually captured seems to have finally been corrected with this phone.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

AI also plays a significant role in the photo experience, with features such as filters and intelligent photo editing options. You also get an audio eraser for fine-tuning videos, nightography video, and the ability to shoot in Expert RAW mode and 10-bit HDR. All this is powered by the Samsung AI ProVisual Engine.

Check out Andrew's Galaxy S25 Ultra camera review for a more in-depth look and comparisons with other phones.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the first big question is whether or not you want a foldable design. If you’re indifferent or undecided in this respect, then it comes down to features, functions, cameras, and ecosystem.

Beyond the flexible screen, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is the more powerful phone of the two, featuring a faster refresh rate, more RAM, and quicker wireless charging, along with a lighter weight design and unique finish options, including both colors and materials. However, it’s also not as durable, lacks as many cameras (though the selfie camera is superior), has a smaller battery, and features slightly lower resolution screens.

With the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, you don’t get a second screen, but you do get the convenience of using an included S Pen for productivity and creativity tasks. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 also isn’t supported for as long when it comes to software and security updates. So, you’ll get more life out of the Samsung Galaxy Ultra S25, or at least better trade-in or resale value when you’re ready to upgrade.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Bottom line: both these phones are great, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra ranking among the best Android phones and the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 among the best foldable phones. So, your choice should really come down to two questions. Do you want to try out a foldable design? If so, throw caution to the wind and get the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025.

If you prefer a traditional design, or more importantly, have other Samsung Galaxy devices like a Galaxy Watch and/or Galaxy Ring, you’re best off to stick within that ecosystem since all these devices seamlessly sync with one another. Keep in mind that if you want to stick with Samsung and want a foldable, you can consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, or hold out for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Either way you go, you’ll be pleased as punch.