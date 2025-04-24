Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 View at Motorola Foldable and functional The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is in the running to become the best foldable phone on the market to date. With impressive specs, a boatload of AI features, impressive cameras, a powerful processor, and ultra-stylish finishes, you can't go wrong. For Better, brighter, bigger screens

Looking for a foldable phone? There are more choices than ever on the market right now, and two models you could be considering are the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 was just announced in late April 2025 while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched in the summer of 2024. Both employ interesting designs and have unique features that set them apart. Which should you choose? We’re here to help.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: The design and basic features

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 has a 7-inch, 1,224p AMOLED HDR10+ Super HD inner screen with adaptive 165Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It’s a Pantone-validated display so you’ll get Pantone-validated colors and skin tones. The outer screen is a 4-inch pOLED HDR10+ 417ppi screen with the same adaptive 165Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness.

Available in Pantone colors, including Rio Red, Scarab, Mountain Trail, and Cabaret, you can choose from luxe satin-inspired or durable leather-inspired finishes. It’s the first phone to use Italian Alcantara material, the same you’ll find on items like Louis Vuitton bags. There’s also an option for FSC-certified wood so you can choose the design and material that suits you.

Covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic, the phone is durable, marking the toughest external display of any Razr to date. The phone meets an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. It has a titanium-reinforced hinge that Motorola says is four times stronger than surgical-grade stainless steel and can withstand up to 35% more folds than the previous generation device. Ultra-thin glass also ensures a smoother display.

Customize the external display with dedicated panels for things like contacts, communications apps, streaming music, weather, and more. The phone also has dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos and three microphones.

Equipped with 512GB or 1TB storage, you can load tons of games, apps, photos, videos, and more onto this 5G foldable phone. It charges via USB-C and has a 4,700mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower charging (get a full day in just eight minutes) as well as 30W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in Blue, Yellow, Mint, or Silver Shadow, plus Samsung exclusive colors Crafted Black, White, and Peach. The foldable design consists of a 3.4-inch 720 x 748 inner Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,700 nits peak brightness that unfolds to reveal the larger 6.7-inch 2,640 x 1,080 FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz main screen with 2,600 nits brightness.

Slim and compact with a floating design, the phone is relatively durable, sporting an IP48 rating for resistance against dust and water as well. The screen is made of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and it has a reinforced folding edge with the FlexHinge for easily opening and closing it along with an Armor Aluminum frame with a matte finish. Derrek Lee says in his review of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 that the hinge is stiff and sturdy, as is the phone in its entirety. He adds that the crease is hardly noticeable.

Lee isn’t fond of the design of the external screen, however, finding that it offers limited ability to interact with notifications or even scroll through details or select different days. He also finds that apps feel condensed, making navigating UIs awkward.

Equipped with 256GB or 512GB non-expandable storage, the 5G device charges via USB-C, the port of which also works as an ear jack. Other specs include Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and stereo speakers. The dialogue booster feature is appreciated, and Lee says it does “exactly as it states, and works surprisingly well.” He also loves the haptics that emit a slight vibration when you type, swipe back, or open the sidebar.

The phone runs on a 4,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. It lasts all day on a single charge: Lee would get from about 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. before needing to recharge. But it charges much more slowly than the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, so this is worth keeping in mind for power users.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: The specs

Let’s look at the specs of these two phones in a side-by-side comparison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 OS Android 15 Android 14 Colors Rio Red, Scarab, Mountain Trail, Cabaret Blue, Yellow, Mint, Silver Shadow (Samsung exclusive Crafted Black, White, Peach) Screen Sizes 7-inch (inner), 4-inch (outer) 6.7-inch (inner), 3.4-inch (outer) Screen Resolutions 1,224p (inner), 417ppi (outer) 2,640 x 1,080 (inner), 720 x 748 (outer) Screen Types AMOLED HDR10+ Super HD (inner), pOLED HDR10+ (outer) FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x (inner), Super AMOLED (outer) Refresh Rates Adaptive 165Hz (both) 120Hz (inner) Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB Cameras 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP front 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP front Speakers Dual Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos) Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos) Battery 4,700mAh 4,000mAh Wireless Charging Yes (30W) Yes (15W) Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Water Resistance IP48 IP48 Cellular 5G 5G Sizes 171.48 x 73.99 x 7.19mm (open), 88.12 x 73.99 x 15.69mm (closed) 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (open), 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (closed) Weight 199 grams 187 grams

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: What can these phones do?

As a newer phone released in late April 2025, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 comes loaded with Android 15. If following the pattern of other Razr devices, you should get three years of software and four years of security updates, which is decent but not quite as long as Samsung’s standard.

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core processor, making it the most powerful foldable phone on the market today. It also comes with an impressive 16GB RAM. It also supports Motorola’s RAM Boost feature which allows you to convert available storage space to RAM when needed, though we’ve had mixed experiences with this feature in the past.

The phone is built with moto AI, which includes tons of cool AI-powered features leveraging the dedicated on-device AI engine, like Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Remember This. Next Move takes advantage of the external display, recognizing what’s on the screen and offering suggestions for the next step. It could be, for example, generating a playlist with Playlist Studio while you bake a cake from an online recipe, or creating an image or wallpaper in Image Studio that’s inspired by an upcoming trip.

There’s also Smart Connect with AI that allows you to use voice or text commands to do things like pull up a video on your big screen TV or mirror content to a secondary device like a PC or tablet for multitasking. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 even has a dedicated AI key that you can press to access moto AI at any time. In his initial hands-on review of the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, Lee says he appreciates this dedicated button versus having this feature double on the power button.

Flip the phone into stand or tent mode and chat hands-free with moto AI to ask questions, summarize notifications, or transcribe conversations. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 also comes with Google’s Gemini and Gemini Live access so you can use this smart assistant and all the features that come with it as well. Lee is impressed by the addition of even more AI apps, like Meta’s Llama, Microsoft Copilot, and even Perplexity. Motorola is really upping its AI game with this phone.

We’ll provide more details on the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 once we have had more time to spend with it and can deliver a full review.

Comparatively, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes loaded with Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 since it’s already a year old. However, you get seven years of software and security updates. So, you can not only update to Android 15, you’ll be able to continue updating for another six years to come.

Running on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor, Lees says it performs “exceptionally well…this phone breezes through everything you throw at it.” It has a Vapor Chamber to keep it cool while multitasking or gaming, marking a first for a Galaxy Z Flip device. Lee says it occasionally gets warm while gaming, but never uncomfortably hot. Equipped with 12GB RAM, this phone can keep up with the most demanding tasks and games.

Built with Galaxy AI and Google Gemini, you get the same Google Gemini AI experiences that are available in other AI-powered phones, like Circle to Search, live translate, and transcript assist. You can use the Gemini assistant for everything from help composing e-mails to summarizing webpages and booking vacations. But there are also some unique Galaxy AI features that make use of the foldable design.

There’s interpreter, for example, that leverages the Flex Window for real-time language translations, one of the top features for making use of the external display. Lee finds that it works well. With Chat Assist, you can send messages directly from the FlexWindow, even choosing from suggested replies that are curated by the content-aware AI.

Lee loves features like Drawing Assist and Sketch to Image, which he calls “truly fascinating,” turning your doodles into works of art. He’s less impressed with Portrait Studio but loves the Live Effect feature for transforming 2D photos into cinematic videos. Other worthwhile features include Slo-Mo for saving clips, Composer for writing comments, e-mails, and more based on past conversations and prompts, and the Recorder app.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Capturing and editing photos and videos

For taking photos and videos, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 has a triple 50MP camera system that includes a main 50MP camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with Macro Vision, and a 50MP front camera. You get features like Super Zoom and plenty of the usual camera modes.

There’s also Group Shot for capturing multiple frames within a second and seamlessly blending them together for a perfect shot. With Action Shot, you can get blur-free photos of subjects on the move as the shutter speed adjusts automatically based on lighting conditions. And there’s Air Gesture for capturing photos and videos using hand gestures to start, stop, and pause recording. Leverage Flex View positions as well for things like tripod shots, gesture controls, and external previews.

We haven’t been able to spend significant time with the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 just yet to provide feedback on the camera experience. Stay tuned!

Take photos from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 using the 50MP main camera along with the 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP front “selfie” camera. There are options like Nightography, instant slo-mo, and live effect, all of which make use of the ProVisual Engine. There are plenty of photography features powered by AI as well, like generative edit.

Lee finds that photos have plenty of contrast, depth, and vibrancy with this phone, though he says the camera does struggle with dynamic range. Skies in photos, for example, will often appear blown out. The cameras also struggle with movement, so you may end up with blurry images that lack detail and with some distortion at the edges of the image if the subject is moving. But he was able to capture some great moving images of objects like cars and animals like a cat.

The camera handles zooming and low light well, he adds, but he isn’t a fan of how his darker skin looks when taking selfies with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Given the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025’s focus on skin tones, this gives it a massive leg up in this department.

For recording videos, Lee loves the feature that turns the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 into a camcorder when you fold it 90° and hold it sideways. The UI adjusts to fit the viewfinder at the top half while you can use a zoom slider on the bottom while recording. Neat! He recommends downloading the Camera Assistant app to get more useful features, including a 2x button for faster zooming, auto HDR, and a faster shutter button.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Which should you choose?

When it comes down to specs of the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is the all-around better phone. It has larger screens yet isn’t that much bigger. It has a bigger battery, a better front camera, and tons of AI features through both Gemini and moto AI.

It has more RAM, more storage, charges more quickly, and comes in tons of finish and material options. If you’re not already within the Samsung ecosystem and you’re looking for a solid foldable phone, it’s the better model to consider. But it’s also more expensive so it will make a bigger dent in your wallet. That’s the one early concern Lee has, despite noting that the phone is a huge step up with “the best hardware and all the AI it can include in its phones.”

Plus, this phone won’t be supported for as long as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which will be up to date for another six years. If longevity is your main concern, you’ll get more bang for the buck with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. And it has some really impressive features, too.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 currently ranks as the best foldable phone, but the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is prepped to give it a run for its money. If you have the money to spare and you’re looking for an ultra-durable, feature-rich foldable phone, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is certainly one to consider.

