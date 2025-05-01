Motorola Razr 2025 Iterative updates The new Motorola Razr 2025 features some notable changes like a larger battery, newer processor, fresh AI tricks, and three promised OS upgrades. Motorola is offering all this at the same great price of $699. For IP48 dust and water resistance

Larger battery

New Pantone colors look cool

Same great price

Android 15 with three OS upgrades Against Still only 15W wireless charging

No change to camera specs

Newer SoC is barely an upgrade Motorola Razr 2024 View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Visible Still going strong The Motorola Razr 2024 is not all that different from the 2025 refresh, and you can now find it for $100 less than the sticker price. It does have mentionable drawbacks like a laggy camera and overprocessed images, but is great at pretty much everything else. For Vegan leather on all color options

Large cover screen with access to apps

Bright, vibrant display

Good app and gaming performance

All-day battery life

Ultrawide camera offers more versatility

Cheaper than Razr 2025 Against Cameras ruined by lag, overprocessed images

Colors not as interesting as Razr Plus 2024

The Motorola Razr 2024 is our top pick for the best budget foldable phone, recommended for most people looking to enter this segment. It's not too expensive considering the technology you get, and it does a fine job for most tasks. The Motorola Razr 2025 is the latest refresh, arriving in early May, and it comes with some notable upgrades.

If you were considering between the Motorola Razr 2025 vs. Razr 2024, should you pay full price for the new model or save a bit and get the older one? Either way, the base Razr model is one of the best budget foldables on the market. The 2024 model had issues with camera quality and audio from the speakers, which we're hoping have been addressed in the 2025 refresh. Let's compare the two and see what's similar and what has been improved in the new model.

Motorola Razr 2025 vs. Razr 2024: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola's Razr 2025 will go on sale starting May 15, and pre-orders will start on May 7. The new Razr comes in at the same price of $699.99 in the U.S. for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes in new Pantone colors called Spring Bud, Gibraltar Sea, Parfait Pink, and Lightest Sky. There should be pre-order and trade-in offers too, which can offset some of the cost. If you don't want to buy it unlocked, the Razr 2025 should also be available with all the major U.S. carriers, for a small monthly fee.

The Motorola Razr 2024 is still very much available, and my guess is, will be for some time. Motorola is selling it for $100 lower than the launch price at $599.99 for the singular variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone comes in Spritz Orange, Koala Grey, and Beach Sand. Like the 2025 model, you can buy this unlocked from all the big online retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart or via the three major carriers in the U.S..

Motorola Razr 2025 vs. Razr 2024: Design and display

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Motorola Razr 2025 is nearly impossible to tell apart from the Razr 2024 model, save for the new colors. The dimensions of both phones are virtually identical, as they have a thickness of 7.3mm and weigh 188 grams. What's not visibly apparent are the new changes made to the Razr 2025's build. The hinge now gets a titanium reinforcement, which is said to be 4x stronger than before. The new model is also IP48 rated (IPX8 on the Razr 2024), which finally adds official dust proofing, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

In principle, you should be able to use the same cases for the 2024 Razr on the 2025 model.

Motorola hasn't made many changes to the displays on the new Razr 2025 either. Honestly, it didn't really have to, considering the 2024 Razr had pretty epic screens for its price segment.

Both phones feature a 6.9-inch folding LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The outer display measures 3.6 inches, and it too is an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,700 nits of peak brightness. You get Gorilla Glass Victus for the outer displays, which offers good durability.

We're yet to test the Motorola Razr 2025, but in all likelihood, the displays and ergonomics should be identical to the 2024 model. In our review of the latter, we loved the vibrancy and richness of the displays, the premium textures of the construction, and the fact that you can open apps like Google Maps directly from the outer display.

Motorola Razr 2025 vs. Razr 2024: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Motorola Razr 2025 features a new MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC, which is likely to be more advanced (and more AI-capable) than the Dimensity 7300X in the Razr 2024. But if you compare the specs of both chips a bit more closely, the only real change is a 100MHz bump in CPU clock speed in the new model, while pretty much everything else is the same.

Translated, the Razr 2025 should perform nearly identically to the 2024 model in real-world app usage and probably somewhat better. We might see a minor bump in benchmark numbers, but that's about it.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

What has actually improved is the battery capacity. The Razr 2025 features a larger 4,500mAh capacity compared to the 4,200mAh capacity in the Razr 2024. We were already quite happy with the Razr 2024's battery life, and we're excited that the 2025 model should fare even better.

Charging speeds have remained the same, though, at 30W wired and 15W wireless. You'll also need to buy a compatible charger from Motorola separately or choose from any of the best USB-C chargers on the market.

The 2024 Razr didn't have stellar cameras, despite its decent specs on paper. Compared to the Razr Plus 2024, the standard Razr produced overprocessed images when shooting during the day, especially with HDR shots. The camera app was also quite sluggish at times, which really took away from the whole photography experience.

As for camera specs, both phones have nearly the same sensors on paper. There's a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and optical stabilization, a 13MP ultrawide with autofocus so it can take macro photos, and a 32MP selfie camera in the folding screen that's capable of 4K 30fps videos.

These were some of the things we experienced when we reviewed it back in August 2024, so we're hoping these issues have been addressed on the 2025 Razr. Pantone-validated color and skin tones for the primary camera are new additions, so we'll have to see how this translates into actual photo quality.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Motorola Razr 2025 Motorola Razr 2024 OS Android 15 (Hello UX), three OS upgrades Android 14 (Hello UX), three OS upgrades Display (internal) 6.9-inch AMOLED, 413ppi, Full-HD+, LTPO 120Hz, HDR10+, 3,000 nits peak brightness 6.9-inch AMOLED, 413ppi, Full-HD+, LTPO 120Hz, HDR10+, 3,000 nits peak brightness Display (external) 3.6-inch AMOLED, 90Hz, 1,700 nits peak brightness 3.6-inch AMOLED, 90Hz, 1,700 nits peak brightness Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7400X MediaTek Dimensity 7300X RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB UFS 2.2 256GB UFS 2.2 Rear Camera 1 50MP, f/1.7, all-pixel PDAF, OIS, 12.6MP Quad Pixel Technology, Pantone Validated Color and Skin Tones 50MP, f/1.7, all-pixel PDAF, OIS, 12.6MP Quad Pixel Technology Rear Camera 2 13MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV + Macro Vision 13MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV + Macro Vision Selfie Camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel Audio 3 mics, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos 3 mics, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Security Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Protection IP48, Gorilla Glass Victus IPX8, Gorilla Glass Victus Battery 4,500mAh, 30W wired charging, 15W wireless charging 4,200mAh, 30W wired charging, 15W wireless charging Dimensions (open) 171.3 x 74 x 7.3 mm 171.3 x 74 x 7.3 mm Dimensions (closed) 88.1 x 74 x 15.9 mm 88.1 x 74 x 15.9 mm Weight 188g 188.4g Colors PANTONE Spring Bud, PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, PANTONE Parfait Pink, PANTONE Lightest Sky Koala Grey, Beach Sand, Spritz Orange

Motorola Razr 2025 vs. Razr 2024: Software

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Motorola is doubling down on its AI efforts in the Razr 2025 with all-new Moto AI features. The AI suite, previously in beta, now offers features like notification summarization, recording transcripts, the ability to recall information, and lots more, via Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Remember This.

All these features now work in tandem with Gemini and Gemini Live. The Razr 2025 ships with Android 15, and it will be getting three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

The Motorola Razr 2024 shipped with Android 14, but it too is destined to get three OS upgrades, which means it will be relevant for a few more years. All of the new AI features in the 2025 model should make their way to the Razr 2024, too, considering the chipset is essentially the same. Motorola doesn't have the best track record for timely software updates, which is the only real issue here.

Motorola Razr 2025 vs. Razr 2024: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

If you're looking to get yourself a new foldable phone, I'd say wait for the Motorola Razr 2025 to go on sale and pick it over the 2024 model. You should be able to snag some pre-order offers and get the price down a bit.

The reason for opting for the latest model is simple — it costs the same, offers dustproofing, a larger battery, a stronger hinge, and the latest software. Not to mention a choice of some pretty cool new colors. Existing owners of the Razr 2024 need not upgrade to the 2025 model as there's not much to be gained.

The 2024 Razr is still a great buy at $100 less than the 2025 model. If you're not in any hurry, I'd wait for some of the big sales when Motorola drops massive price cuts on its phones. Other than the average cameras, the rest of the phone is pretty great even in 2025, and it makes an even better deal if you can find it for under $500.

Motorola Razr 2025 The new starting point The 2025 Razr comes with some good additions like an IP48 rating, larger battery, and new colors. The rest of the specs are pretty much the same as the 2024 model, which is not a bad thing since it costs the same too.