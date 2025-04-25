The 2025 Razr makes me like last year's model even more

Motorola told us all about the new 2025 Razr phones, and now we can stop guessing what will be there and what won't. The biggest twist was a new expensive Ultra model while maybe the real news is the lack of significant changes from 2024 to 2025 on the "regular" Razr and the Razr Plus.

First off, I do not hate this. Not one tiny bit. When you make a product that you're confident in and sell it at a price you think is fair, there shouldn't be a lot to change year in and year out. A 2025 Razr is simply a 2024 Razr with newer, easier-to-obtain components inside and a vehicle for a new software platform and business partnership.

Of course, not everything can stay the same. You get a new MediaTek processor and camera parts, neither of which will live up to any promises or make any difference in day-to-day use because they never do, and the big thing for the software is a partnership with Perplexity AI to make it able to be the default agent on your phone.

Nothing to sneeze at for sure, but nothing worth rushing out to upgrade if you have last year's model. The saving grace is the price; it's a new foldable that should work well under $700. Again, just like last year's model.

Don't buy one for $699 unless you just gotta have it today, though. I think the secret weapon feature is going to stay the same — that price was meant to change and there is either plenty of profit margin in this one or it's being used as a loss leader. I predict you'll soon be able to buy it for a song and dance.

That's what happened last year. The Razr is a good buy at $699 compared to the price of other phones. It's an even better buy at $599 or $499, but it's a crazy bargain at $299. And a $299 Moto Razr, even an unlocked model, was not hard to find.

I have no plans to run out and get a new phone because that's something I hate doing and I don't need one right now. If I were looking for one, the Razr is the one I would be looking at. Not only because it's what I know and like using every day, but because it's a great value.

When people say Moto messed up by not making the 2025 Razr different from last year, I disagree and think the company did just what it should have done: same great phone, same great price, and hopefully, the same deals to come.