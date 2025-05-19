Motorola Razr Plus 2025 Preorder at Amazon Big changes You can count the Motorola Razr Plus 2025's upgrades over the 2024 model on one hand. While this isn't great for a new model, I get why Motorola did this as the 2024 model was pretty feature-packed to begin with. The new additions include an IP48 rating, a sturdier hinge, and Pantone-validated cameras for better color accuracy. Pros Ships with Android 15

IP48 water and dust resistance

Stronger titanium hinge

New Moto AI features are very useful

Pantone-validated cameras

Larger battery Cons Same design as 2024 model

Specs are largely the same as 2024 model

Only three OS upgrades Motorola Razr Plus 2023 View at Amazon A pretty decent bargain The Razr Plus 2023 is nearly two years old now which means it has just one more Android OS upgrade left. While it made a good alternative to the Samsung Z Flip 4 at $999, you can now find the phone for about $499 online, making it a great bargain for a flagship flip phone. You'll still have to live a few compromises though, most of which are addressed by the 2025 model. Pros Fluid displays

Beautiful design and colors

Great performance

Powerful sounding speakers

Relatively quick charging Cons Lacks official IP rating

Average cameras

Battery life is not great

Displays don't have good sunlight legibility

Motorola really hit the ground running when it reimagined the Razr line in 2023 with the standard phone and the Plus model. The Razr Plus 2023 is still being sold online for nearly half of the $999 price tag it launched for back in 2023. This certainly makes it tempting for anyone wanting a brand-new flip smartphone but is put off by the outlandish prices.

We really enjoyed using the Razr Plus 2023 when we reviewed it, despite its many shortcomings. But Motorola has iterated fast and hard since then, making the 2024 model even better, while the new 2025 Razr Plus adds more refinements to an already great phone.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is not longer the hero product, that spot has been taking up by the Razr Ultra 2025. The Razr Plus 2025 still costs $999 and features some big improvements over the 2023 model. It also costs twice as much though. If you're looking at a Motorola Razr Plus 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2023 comparison, should you spring for the latest one or save a lot and pick the older model?

Motorola Razr Plus 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Design and displays

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The 2025 Razr Plus and the 2023 model look quite similar at first glance. Both have roughly the same thickness of about 7mm when unfolded and around 15.1mm when closed. The new model is actually a bit heavier at 189 grams, compared to 184 grams of the 2023 model. The older Razr has broader metal strips on the back where the two halves meet when unfolded, compared to much slimmer ones on the 2025 model.

A quick way to differentiate the two is by the colors. The 2023 Razr Plus comes in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta, Peach Fuzz, while the 2025 model comes in Pantone colors of Mocha Mousse, Midnight Blue, and Hot Pink.

What's not immediately visible is the ingress protection. The 2023 Razr Plus only had a splash-resistant coating but the 2025 Razr Plus has a proper IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. This puts it on par with the more expensive Galaxy Z Flip 6 (and in all likelihood, the Z Flip 7 too). This is a big upgrade that Motorola has given to the new Razr and one many buyers will be paying attention to.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The other big change in the 2025 Razr Plus is to the outer display. It features a 4-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits. The 2023 Razr Plus had a 3.6-inch display with a slightly lower resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. The outer displays of both models are still way ahead of what Samsung offers.

The size of the main folding display of both phones has stayed the same at 6.9 inches. The resolutions and refresh rates are the same, too, but the brightness in the 2025 Razr Plus is 3,000 nits, compared to 1,400 nits in the 2023 model. This spec alone should make using the folding screen under direct sunlight infinitely better, as we had some trouble clearly viewing the Razr Plus 2023's display in sunlight.

Motorola Razr Plus 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Motorola)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Motorola Razr Plus 2025 Motorola Razr Plus 2023 OS Android 15 (3 OS upgrades) Android 13 (3 OS upgrades) Display (internal) 6.9-inch, pOLED, FHD+, 2640x1080, HDR10+, LTPO 165Hz, 3,000 nits peak brightness 6.9-inch, pOLED, FHD+, 2640 x 1080, HDR10+, 165Hz LTPO, 1,400 nit peak brightness Display (external) 4-inch, pOLED, 1272 x 1080, 165Hz, LTPO, 2,400 nits peak brightness 3.6-inch, pOLED, 1056 x 1066, 144Hz, LTPO 1,100 nit peak brightness Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 1 50MP, (f/1.7, 0.8μm) or 12.6MP (1.6μm Quad Pixel), OIS, Instant-all Pixel, Focus 12MP, (f/1.5), OIS, PDAF Rear Camera 2 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64um) or 12.6MP (1.28μm Quad Pixel), 2x optical zoom 13MP ultrawide lens (f/2.2), with AF for macro Selfie Camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel Audio 3 mics, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Snapdragon Sound 3 mics, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Snapdragon Sound Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Security Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Battery 4,000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging 3,800mAh, 30W wired charging, 5W wireless charging Dimensions (open) 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm 170.8 x 74 x 7mm Dimensions (closed) 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm 88.4 x 74 x 15.1mm Weight 189g 184.5g

The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 might not be that different from the 2024 model, but it has some big upgrades compared to the 2023 model. Firstly, it ships with Android 15, so you're already on the latest software version when you buy it. I would have liked a longer update commitment from Motorola by now, but it's still three years of OS upgrades only.

The next notable change is the core hardware. The 2025 Moto Razr Plus features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC from the 2024 model, which is a mildly cut-down version of the 8 Gen 3. You do get 12GB of RAM, versus 8GB on the 2023 model.

Cameras are a big upgrade on the 2025 model, with a 50MP main and 50MP telephoto, although we would have preferred an ultrawide here. The resolution jump should produce much sharper images and better low-light photos, as this is one area where the 2023 Razr Plus fell short.

Finally, the battery is a lot bigger and charging is faster too, both wired and wireless. We weren't impressed with the 2023 Razr Plus' battery life, so this 2025 model should provide a good boost.

Motorola Razr Plus 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Software

The Razr Ultra 2025 (right) next to the Razr Plus 2025 (left). (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Motorola has already rolled out the Android 15 update for the 2023 Razr Plus, so you can start enjoying all the new features right away. It should also get Android 16 later in the year, but anything beyond that is questionable. We revisited the 2revisited the 3023 Razr Plus after using it nearly daily for a year, and we're happy to note that the phone held up fairly well despite its delayed Android 14 update. Performance is still smooth, apps and games run well, and unfortunately, what was bad is still the same.

The 2025 Razr Plus ships with Android 15 and comes with some new features that are currently exclusive to the 2025 series. These include Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Remember This, among other Moto AI features. We found Group Shot to be an interesting new camera feature for taking group photos. Many of these features should make it to the 2024 Razr Plus model since they share the same processor, but we might not see them on the 2023 model.

Motorola Razr Plus 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

If you have the budget or were looking for an upgrade from the 2023 Razr Plus, the new 2025 model offers just the right upgrades to keep you happy, while still being familiar. Technically, you could get the 2024 Razr Plus, too, if you find it on sale for $200 (or more) lower than the 2025 model; otherwise, you might as well get the latest one if the price difference isn't much.

I'd choose the 2025 model over the 2023 model purely because of better battery life, cameras, and the IP48 rating. Plus, it doesn't hurt to have longer software support and useful AI features.

Having said that, our Managing Editor Derrek Lee's long-term verdict on the 2023 Razr Plus is that if you can live with the compromises of the weak battery life and average cameras, it's hard to beat at its current discounted price. As of writing this article, the 2023 Razr Plus is on sale on Amazon for just $500, making it an insanely good value.