Look, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is nice and all but I'd rather have this Prime Day deal, instead

With companies updating their phones on an annual basis, it's inevitable that you'll have a dud year or two. I've been using the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 for several weeks now and while I love it, I don't think there's enough of a difference between it and last year's model to justify the price.

That's especially true on Prime Day when the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is $300 less than the 2025 version. Even though you'll be saving $300, you'll still be getting the same great Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor inside as the 2025 model, the same excellent OLED displays with great eye care settings (including an option to disable PWM dimming entirely), and the same amazing outer display you can run any app on.

In fact, the cameras are all the same 50MP spec, you get the same amount and speed of RAM and storage, the same size battery, and the same great Moto software. Truly, there's very little reason to pay extra, even without this Prime Day deal.

Obviously, for $300 less, you're sacrificing something by opting for last year's model. Our full Motorola Razr Plus 2024 vs 2025 will give you all the details, but here's the quick list of upgrades the 2025 model offers.

The Razr Plus 2025 ships with a new, stronger titanium hinge and the first dust-resistance rating for a Razr phone. If you're a beach bum or just tend to drop your phone in dirt, it might be worth it to spend the extra $300 or grab one of the many Motorola Razr Plus 2025 deals from your favorite carrier.

The Razr Plus 2025 gets one additional year of promised Android updates, stopping at Android 18, with security updates through the end of 2029. The 2024 model stops at Android 17 with security patches through the end of 2028. That's all great if you're planning to hold on to the phone for more than the next four years.

Other than that, there's not much to speak of. Pantone color validation for the Razr Plus 2025's cameras is quite nice, but it's not worth the extra cash, according to my testing. I'd say just save the $300 now by buying the Razr Plus 2024 and upgrade a few years down the road when Motorola gives the series a huge spec bump.