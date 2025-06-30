Moto G Stylus 2025 View at Visible View at Amazon View at Best Buy Budget stylus standout The Moto G Stylus 2025 may not be a flagship model, but it quietly packs in more features than you'd expect for the price. You get a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, and 8GB of RAM, more than enough for day-to-day tasks. Motorola also added a massive 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. And if you're clumsy, you'll appreciate the IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H durability. Pros Vibrant, colorful design

Bright and sharp OLED display

Some fun and useful AI features

Good camera quality in ideal lighting

Impressive battery life and fast charging Cons Awkward fingerprint sensor placement

Improved software update promise still falls behind

Camera could use some tweaks in low-light and 4K recording Samsung Galaxy A36 View at Amazon View at Samsung View at Verizon Budget Galaxy Samsung steps up with the Galaxy A36, offering software support that surpasses most budget phones: six Android OS upgrades and security patches. You also get a polished design with a glass back, slimmer bezels, and IP67 water resistance. Samsung also added 45W wired charging, but unfortunately, no charger is included in the box. Performance is also decent for everyday use, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip. Pros Six generations of Android updates

Faster 45W charging than flagship counterparts

4K HDR video recording with front camera

More storage options Cons Inferior IP67

Gets limited Galaxy AI features

Lower peak brightness

No expandable storage

With two popular mid-range phones launching this year, a Moto G Stylus 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy A36 comparison feels inevitable. Looking at what each phone brings to the table can help you decide which is a better fit, especially if you’re looking for performance, long battery life, or reliable long-term software support.

The Moto G Stylus 2025 adds a few standout features, like wireless charging and a built-in stylus. But Samsung’s Galaxy A36 holds its ground with more software updates and a sleeker overall design. Lets take a deeper look at thiese two mid-range phones.

Moto G Stylus 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy A36: Design

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As expected in this Moto G Stylus 2025 vs Samsung Galaxy A36 analysis, the two phones share more than a few design choices. Both feature an under-display fingerprint sensor, a plastic frame, a USB-C port, right-side buttons, and rounded corners. Beyond those shared design options, the Moto G Stylus 2025 adopts a more distinctive design approach.

Motorola’s phone borrows design cues from its premium lineup, with a look that loosely resembles the Edge 50 Ultra. It stands out with a stove-like camera housing and a vegan leather back, offering more texture and grip than the Galaxy’s smooth glass. It's also slightly lighter, weighing 191g, and comes in two bold Pantone shades: Gibraltar Sea (deep blue) and Surf the Web (vibrant medium blue).

The phone measures 162.2 x 74.8 x 8.3mm and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, which is noticeably less durable than Samsung’s choice. However, Motorola compensates for this with a higher IP68 rating, making the phone more water-resistant than the Galaxy A36, which Samsung claims can survive submersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Samsung)

While Motorola goes for bold and textured, the Galaxy A36 leans into Samsung's signature sleekness. The phone has a more refined shape than previous A-series models, featuring flat edges and subtle curves around the buttons that make it more comfortable to hold. Thinner bezels give the display a more modern look, and the new pill-shaped camera layout gives it a more cohesive rear design.

Samsung opted for Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the front and a glass back that gives it a more premium look. Whether you prefer something subtle or bold, the phone is available in black, white, lime, and lavender. It weighs 195g, making it heavier than the Moto, and measures 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm. The Galaxy A36 boasts a respectable IP67 rating, but it falls short of its rival's higher protection level.

Moto G Stylus 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy A36: Display

(Image credit: Samsung)

Both phones feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh. However, Samsung uses a Super AMOLED panel on the Galaxy A36, while the Moto G Stylus 2025 opts for a standard pOLED. That gives Samsung a slight edge in color tuning and contrast, especially in bright environments.

Where they really start to differ is in brightness, resolution, and overall utility. The Moto G Stylus 2025 pushes ahead with a higher 1220 x 2712 resolution, 3,000-nit peak brightness, and a larger 89.3% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with a built-in stylus, making it more practical for note-taking and creative work.

The Samsung Galaxy A36 has a lower peak brightness of 1,900 nits and a 1080 x 2340 resolution, accompanied by a smaller screen-to-body ratio of 86.5%. Between the sharper resolution, higher peak brightness, and extra utility of the stylus, the Moto G Stylus 2025 clearly comes out ahead in this category.

Moto G Stylus 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy A36: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Samsung)

Both Android phones share a surprising amount of hardware for two budget-friendly phones. Both are powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and offer 128GB or 256GB of storage. You’ll get a 5,000mAh battery for all-day use. Each phone also features a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and supports 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Moto G Stylus 2025 Samsung Galaxy A36 OS Android 15 (Hello UX) Android 15 (One UI 7) Display 6.7-inch Super HD (2712 x 1220), pOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340) 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 6GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB/256GB, expandable 128GB/256GB, non-expandable Cameras 50MP wide, Sony - LYTIA 700C, 13MP ultrawide, 32MP selfie camera 50MP wide, Sony IMX882 sensor, 8MP ultrawide. 12MP selfie camera Ingress protection IP68 IP67 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Charging 68W wired charging, 15W wireless charging 45W wired charging, no wireless charging Dimensions 162.15 x 74.78 x 8.29mm 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm Weight 191g 195g Colors Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web Lavender, Black, White, Lime

Motorola clearly leads in charging capabilities. The Moto G Stylus 2025 supports 68W wired charging and even incorporates 15W wireless charging, a rare feature in this price range. It comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 32MP front-facing camera that shoots 4K videos and delivers impressive detail. You can expand the Moto G Stylus 2025’s storage up to 1TB via microSD, and it comes in a single 8GB RAM configuration that still runs smoothly.

The Samsung Galaxy A36 includes a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. Both the front and back cameras can also record in 4K, but the selfie camera on this model is only 12MP. Samsung offers more flexibility with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM, but availability varies by region, and the Galaxy A36 doesn’t offer expandable storage. It supports 45W wired charging, but it doesn’t offer wireless charging.

Moto G Stylus 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy A36: Software

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Moto G Stylus 2025 ships with Android 15 and Hello UX out of the box, a near-stock interface with limited customization options that feels less flexible than what you'd find on OnePlus phones. Still, Motorola is making progress with updates, offering two OS upgrades and three years of bi-weekly security updates.

The Moto G Stylus 2025 includes several basic Moto AI features, part of Motorola's Android 15 experience. You can use tools like Circle to Search, which makes it easy to identify things on your screen. Motorola also includes the usual Google Photos AI editing tools. Moto Notes can be instantly launched when the stylus is removed, and a floating shortcut menu offers quick access to drawing tools, screenshots, and recently used apps. One standout is a new Sketch to Image feature that creates images in different styles based on your drawings.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy A36 ships with One UI 7, which is based on Android 15. Samsung promises six years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates with the Galaxy A36. You'll find several AI-powered features, such as Enhanced Object Eraser and Circle to Search, that are typically reserved for flagship models.

To differentiate this AI suite from the S Series, Samsung is naming it "Awesome Intelligence" rather than Galaxy AI. Samsung preinstalls more apps than Motorola, which might feel cluttered to users who prefer a cleaner experience out of the box.

Moto G Stylus 2025 vs. Samsung Galaxy A36: Which mid-ranger is right for you?

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Moto G Stylus 2025 and Samsung Galaxy A36 are now available, with both phones starting at $399. If you want a built-in stylus, faster charging, and a clean Android interface, the Moto G Stylus 2025 is an easy recommendation. However, if long-term support and more storage options are more important to you, Samsung offers a stronger overall value.

The A36's six years of updates are hard to ignore, but Motorola counters with useful extras, such as stylus support and a less cluttered interface. At this price, neither phone is a bad choice. It just depends on what matters more to you.