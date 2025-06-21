Motorola Edge 2025 Check Amazon It has a slight edge The Motorola Edge 2025 has a slight edge over the Motorola Edge 2024, most notably when it comes to the inclusion of AI features and vastly improved cameras. But it's still not the best Motorola phone you can get, nor the best Android phone at its price point. Pros Much better cameras

A year ago, Motorola launched the Motorola Edge 2024. This year, the company followed up with the next-gen Motorola Edge 2025. What’s the difference when comparing the Motorola Edge 2025 vs Edge 2024? There’s quite a bit that might entice you to upgrade or buy the newest option, but some features that might convince you to stick with what you have or save with an older model, at least for now. Overall, which one is the best option? We’re here to help by breaking it all down for you.

Motorola Edge 2025 vs. Edge 2024: Design, basic specs

Launched in early June 2025, the Motorola Edge 2025 is one of the latest phones in the lineup. The device sports a 6.7-inch pOLED Super HD HDR10+ screen with 2,712 x 1,220 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits brightness.

The screen is also Pantone SkinTone validated to ensure accurate color reproduction. Although Nicholas Sutrich notes in his review of the Motorola Edge 2025 that the screen exhibits mura issues and employs color dithering to simulate deeper colors than the panel can actually produce. He finds the supposed higher resolution not worth the trade-off in refresh rate, which is actually higher in the Motorola Edge 2024.

Finished in soft-touch vegan leather with a slight curve to its design that Sutrich calls “gorgeous,” the phone comes in just one color, Forest Green, which Sutrich describes as “stunning.” The screen is further protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7, along with an anti-fingerprint coating.

It’s ultra-durable, sporting both an IP68 and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water. It also meets MIL-STD-810H standards for protection against things like drops, falls, and bumps.

You only get a single storage option of 256GB along with a 5,200mAh battery, which Motorola says can last for up to two days. If you charge it for just six minutes, you can get up to a full extra day, great for those in a rush who need a quick power boost before walking out the door. The phone supports 68W TurboPower charging (with an optional adapter) and 15W TurboPower wireless charging.

Equipped with dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos, it has two mics as well. You get only two OS upgrades, and Motorola does not indicate how long the phone will receive security updates. That’s shorter than Motorola’s usual offering of three years of OS updates, a strange change for this device that would only take you into Android 18. It has both fingerprint and face unlock.

By comparison, the Motorola Edge 2024, introduced in June 2024, features a slightly smaller 6.6-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1080 and a lower peak brightness of 1,300 nits. But interestingly, it boasts a higher 144Hz refresh rate. It’s not as durable, though it does meet an IP68 rating, which will be sufficient for most, especially with a protective case.

Finished in Midnight Blue and made of PU and vegan leather, Sutrich loves the design, calling the vegan leather back in his review of the Motorola Edge 2024 an “absolute joy to use all day” thanks to the sufficient grippiness and “classic, chic design.”

The phone overall shines right out of the box, says Sutrich. “From the high-quality metal frame to the gorgeous and slip-resistant vegan leather back…this is a really good-looking phone and it feels as good to use as it looks.”

The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with the same 256GB storage and has a smaller 5,000mAh battery that also supports 68W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging. You can get up to 36 hours or a day and a half per charge.

It features Snapdragon Sound on Bluetooth devices, equipped with dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos, and includes two microphones as well. With only two years of software updates and three years of security support, however, this phone will tap out at the just-announced latest OS, Android 16, since it launched with Android 14.

Motorola Edge 2025 vs. Edge 2024: The specs

Let’s look at the specs of these two phones, two generations apart, in a side-by-side comparison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Motorola Edge 2025 Motorola Edge 2024 OS Android 15 Android 14 Colors Pantone Deep Forest Midnight Blue Screen Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Screen Resolution 2,712 x 1,220 2,400 x 1,080 Screen Type pOLED Super HD pOLED AMOLED FHD+ Refresh Rate 120Hz 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB 256GB Cameras 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide with macro, 10MP telephoto, 50MP front 50MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, 32MP front Speakers Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos) Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos) Battery 5,200mAh 5,000mAh Wireless Charging Yes (15W) Yes (15W) Bluetooth 5.4 5.2 Water Resistance IP68, IP69 IP68 Cellular 5G 5G Size 161.19 x 73.06 x 7.99mm 159.63 x 71.99 x 8.09mm Weight 181 grams 174 grams

Motorola Edge 2025 vs. Edge 2024: Features and functions

Like all the latest Motorola devices, the Motorola Edge 2025 focuses on an AI experience, including Moto AI as well as access to Google Gemini and all its features, as well as Gemini Live. It even has a dedicated AI Key you can use to call up the virtual intelligent AI assistant at any time.

You can also double-press this key to activate new features like Catch Me Up, which summarizes missed notifications, and Pay Attention, which records, transcribes, and summarizes conversations so you don’t have to worry about taking notes. There’s also AI Playlist, which can provide a curated music playlist on the fly.

Coming out of the box with Android 15 alongside the Hello UI, it will eventually be updatable to Android 16, and again to Android 17 once available. But that’s where OS support ends. So, that’s an important consideration to make if you’re looking for a phone that will be with you for the long haul.

It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 octa-core processor, a decision Motorola has made with many of its newest phones that go with MediaTek versus Snapdragon. Sutrich isn’t a fan, noting that he ran into several performance issues throughout his review, including hitches, lags, and stutters.

Further ensuring you can multitask, game, and do intensive activities is the 8GB RAM with RAM Boost, though Sutrich doesn’t recommend using RAM Boost as it often leads to the aforementioned issues.

Thanks to the Smart Connect feature, you can share content from the device to a big screen, like a TV or computer monitor. It’s a great productivity feature for workers and students alike. You’ll also enjoy using features like Moto Secure for privacy controls, network protection, and storing hidden folders.

The Motorola Edge 2024 doesn’t come with any elaborate AI goodies (for now). Instead, the side button is a customizable Quick Button that can activate a feature of your choice, but there’s no advanced AI. You can use it instead to call up the camera, social media account, or other favorite apps.

It comes loaded with Android 14, and with only two software updates, that means once you update to the latest Android 16, that’s it. That’s something to consider if you decide to purchase this phone, or if you’re currently using it and considering an upgrade.

It has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and the same 8GB RAM with RAM Boost, but Sutrich calls the processor slow, likening it to ancient phones like the LG V60. However, he says it is efficient, doesn’t drain the battery quickly while in use, and is suitable for playing modern games like Genshin Impact without performance issues. But you won’t be able to run higher detail settings, resolutions, or framerates.

Like the Motorola Edge 2025, the Motorola Edge 2024 supports Smart Connect as well, a great feature for multitaskers. “There’s something magical about controlling your smartphone with the same keyboard and mouse that simultaneously controls your PC,” enthuses Sutrich.

Motorola Edge 2025 vs. Edge 2024: Taking photos

When it comes to the cameras, the Motorola Edge 2025 and Motorola Edge 2024 differ significantly. While Sutrich points out that a weak point of the Motorola Edge 2024 was its cameras, he says the issues have been fixed with the Motorola Edge 2025 thanks to not only upgrades to ultrawide and selfie cameras, but also the addition of a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The Motorola Edge 2025 has a pro-grade camera system with four cameras, including a 50MP main with wide-angle with Macro Vision, a 50MP rear, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Zoom, and a 50MP front camera with autofocus, ideal for taking fantastic selfies and group shots. It’s equipped with a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor and features like omnidirectional all-pixel focus.

The AI features are helpful in taking photos as well, with Moto AI able to make smart adjustments on the fly to help improve your photos. There’s also a Photo Enhancement Engine that helps reduce noise, accentuate details, and improve dynamic range. You can also leverage various photo editing tools available through Google Photos, like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and Photo Unblur.

“If there’s any reason to skip this phone,” says Sutrich, “it’s not the camera this time around. I’ve been genuinely pleased with every photo I’ve taken.”

The Motorola Edge 2024 has a 50MP rear camera as well, but this is only complemented by a second 13MP camera and a 32MP front camera. You don’t get any of the built-in AI features, but you can access Google Photos editing features through that app.

Sutrich says the camera quality is “fine,” but it’s not going to win any awards. If you just want to take basic photos for sharing in messages or on social media, it will suffice. But he adds that even launching the camera is slow and feels clunky, with lag between when you try to launch the camera and it’s ready to use. Even photo capture itself is slow with odd shutter lag.

You won’t be able to take great motion capture pictures either, so if you have kids or pets, forget about this device. You're best to look elsewhere to get those candid baby shots, awesome soccer game kicks, or adorable pets-in-motion pics.

Motorola Edge 2025 vs. Edge 2024: Which should you choose?

So, the big question is here. Between the Motorola Edge 2025 vs Edge 2024, which should you choose? Whether you already have the Motorola Edge 2024 or you’re looking to buy new, your best bet is to buy or upgrade to the Motorola Edge 2025. The Motorola Edge 2024 is only supported through this latest OS. So, once Google launches Android 17, you won’t be able to update to it. This means you still have some time, so you can mull it over through the next 12 months if you’re on a tight budget and still unsure.

What upgrades do you get with the Motorola Edge 2025? To summarize, it features a slightly larger and higher-resolution screen with significantly higher peak brightness. It features an additional camera and improved overall camera capabilities. It has a bigger and purportedly longer-lasting battery. It’s also more durable, with stronger Gorilla Glass on the screen and a higher IP rating. Plus, let’s not forget all the premium AI features that come with this phone.

The Motorola Edge 2024 boasts a stunning design, a faster refresh rate than the Motorola Edge 2025, and a Snapdragon processor versus a MediaTek processor, although, based on Sutrich’s review, this isn’t necessarily a significant advantage. It’s still pretty rugged, has the same amount of RAM and storage, decent battery life with charging at the same rate, and access to limited AI features through Google Photos. But the cameras are a massive step down, and performance is limited.

Thus, the Motorola Edge 2025 is a step up that’s worth taking. With that said, if you’re upgrading, you might be better off looking for an even bigger and better step up. Consider the best Android phones you can buy right now, and potentially even a different brand. For a tighter budget, look at the best cheap Android phones. Some of the top phones in a similar price range to the Motorola Edge 2025 are the Google Pixel 9a and OnePlus 13R, both of which outperform this device. You might end up being happier with either of these phones.

If you are adamant about sticking with Motorola, however, consider the best Motorola phones for additional alternatives. Interestingly, with this brand, you’ll probably get the best bang for your buck with a foldable phone. Among the best foldable phones, Motorola has some high-performing options that make the list, and are a fraction of the cost of competitors.

Otherwise, if you’re only considering these two devices, either to buy new or upgrade, go with the Motorola Edge 2025. It brings you into the world of AI, bumps up specs with cameras that are miles ahead, and it’s offered at a decent price.