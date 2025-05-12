Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Check Amazon A truly-flagship Razr Motorola's Razr Ultra 2025 is the first "flagship" foldable from the brand, with the industry-leading Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in tow. It also has a new camera system with a trio of 50MP sensors and improved durability. All that combines to make the Razr Ultra 2025 a more complete package than prior models. Pros Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset offers top-of-the-line performance in the clamshell form factor

Plenty of AI features across Moto AI, Gemini, and Perplexity suites

IP48 dust and water-resistance with a more durable cover screen

Same great design as Razr Plus 2024 with edge-to-edge cover screen Cons $1,299 price tag may be hard to justify

No telephoto lens for optical zoom

Only three years of full Android OS upgrades Motorola Razr Plus 2023 View at Amazon An aging foldable While the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 was excellent when it first released, it has since become overshadowed by even the budget Razr models in 2024 and 2025. It offers a smaller cover screen than the Razr Ultra 2025 and waning software support. Still, if you have one, it might be worth clinging onto. Pros Still offers a more versatile cover screen than Samsung's clamshell foldables

Can be upgraded to the latest Android 15 software

Includes access to some Gemini and Moto AI features Cons Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset isn't aging well in the AI era

Software support for Android OS upgrades is running out

No dust-resistance

Only features a 12MP main rear camera

Just two years ago, the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 was one of the best clamshell foldables money could buy, but a lot has changed about Motorola flip phones over that span. Now, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is here, and it couldn't be more different from the Razr Plus 2023. The newer model is faster, has a bigger cover and inner screen, and sports a better camera system.

So, is the Razr Ultra 2025 worth upgrading to if you have a Razr Plus 2023? With a high price tag, the better specs and polished experience might be enough to justify an upgrade. Additionally, the Razr Plus 2023's discounted prices might make it a sleeper option as an ultra-budget foldable in 2025. Let's break down how these two Motorola flagships, one current and one former, compare.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is available to purchase as of May 15 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola's online store. It costs $1,299.99 for the 512GB variant and $1,499.99 for the 1TB storage configuration. You can get it in Pantone Rio Red, Pantone Scarab, Pantone Mountain Trail, and Pantone Cabaret colorways.

While the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is two years old, it's still available from trusted retailers in new condition. For example, you can get a Razr Plus 2023 in Infinite Black from Best Buy for just $349.99, and that drops to only $249.99 with cellular activation. Considering the latter price is over $1,000 cheaper than a new Razr Ultra 2025, the Razr Plus 2023 might be a sneaky budget option.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Design and display

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 has a lot of physical similarities compared to its predecessor, but the differences start to pile up against the Razr Plus 2023. The newer model is bigger and heavier by nearly every measure, with dimensions of 73.99 x 171.48 x 7.29mm when open, compared to 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm for the Razr Plus 2023. It weighs 199 grams, compared to the Razr Plus 2023's weight of 188.5 grams — which could be a noticeable difference in your pocket.

The durability changes are interesting because the Razr Plus 2023 has better dust protection but weaker water resistance, thanks to its IP52 certification. By comparison, the Razr Ultra 2025 has an IP48 dust and water resistance rating. In simpler terms, the Razr Ultra 2025 can handle splashes and submersion in shallow freshwater for brief periods, whereas the Razr Plus 2023 cannot.

Additionally, the Razr Ultra 2025's hinge is stronger and sturdier, with titanium reinforcements within. The cover screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic, whereas the Razr Plus 2023 only has Gorilla Glass Victus.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Of course, the first thing you'll notice by looking at the Razr Ultra 2025 and Razr Plus 2023 side-by-side is that the newer model sports much larger displays. The cover screen on the Ultra model goes edge-to-edge, measuring 4 inches. The Razr Plus 2023's cover screen is no slouch at 3.6 inches, but it's not as immersive or capable due to size limitations.

Both cover screens are pOLED panels, with the Razr Ultra 2025 offering a slightly higher 165Hz refresh rate. Since the Razr Plus 2023 still offers a 144Hz refresh rate, this isn't likely to be noticeable in daily use.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

As for the Razr Ultra 2025's main display, it's a 7-inch foldable pOLED screen with a "Super HD" moniker and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. In terms of size and display technology, this isn't a massive improvement over the Razr Plus 2023 and its 6.9-inch pOLED panel. However, the Razr Plus 2023 can only hit 1,400 nits of brightness, so the newer model will be much easier to see outdoors. Brightness matters more with foldable displays due to their glossy, plasticky coverings.

Colors are a bit subjective, but there is more room for personalization on the Razr Ultra 2025. The Razr Plus 2023 was offered in Infinite Black and Glacier Blue colorways, with a special Viva Magenta vegan leather option also available and a Peach Fuzz option that was announced later. With that being said, it seems like only the Infinite Black model is widely available in new condition in 2025.

That makes the Razr Ultra 2025, which is offered in four colorways at launch with wood and Alcantara fabric materials also available, the better choice for style.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The glaring problem with the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is that its processor and software support window are hardly future-proofed. The foldable has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip that isn't nearly as powerful as modern-day successors, and it shipped with Android 13.

While you can upgrade the Razr Plus 2023 to Android 15 right now, it was only guaranteed three Android OS upgrades and four years os security updates. That means Android 16 could be its last, although we'll see how long it takes Motorola to ready the update for the Razr Plus 2023.

Meanwhile, the Razr Ultra 2025 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is the best mobile chip you'll find on an Android phone. It also has 16GB of memory and a RAM Boost feature, particularly helpful for AI tasks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Motorola Razr Plus 2023 OS Android 15 Android 13 (upgradeable) Colors Pantone Scarab, Pantone Rio Red, Pantone Mountain Trail, and Pantone Cabaret Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta, Peach Fuzz Screen Sizes 7 inches, 4 inches 6.9 inches, 3.6 inches Screen Resolutions 2992 x 1224, 1,272 x 1,080 2,640 x 1,080, 1,066 x 1,056 Screen Type pOLED pOLED Refresh Rate 165Hz 165Hz, 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X 8GB Storage 512GB or 1TB, UFS 4.0 (not expandable) 256GB (not expandable) Cameras 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP front-facing 12MP wide, 13MP ultra-wide + macro, 32MP front Speakers Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos, Spatial Sound) Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos) Battery 4,700mAh 3,800mAh Wireless Charging Yes Yes Bluetooth 5.4 5.3 Water and Dust Resistance IP48 IP52 Cellular 5G 5G Size 73.99 x 171.48 x 7.19mm (open), 73.99 x 88.12 x 15.69mm (closed) 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm (open), 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm (closed) Weight 199 grams 188.5 grams (184.5 grams for Viva Magenta model)

The Razr Ultra 2025 gets the same three OS upgrades, but it starts with Android 15 and is likely to get upgrades through at least Android 18 or Android 19. Plus, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is better equipped to power AI features. It has the Moto AI, Gemini, and Perplexity suites available.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Cameras

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Both the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 and the Razr Plus 2023 have dual-camera systems, but the former is much more advanced. It features dual 50MP sensors, including a main and ultrawide lens. While the Razr Plus 2023 has the same lens types, it only offers a 12P main camera sensor and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. As such, the Razr Ultra 2025 will offer more detail and clarity than the Razr Plus 2023.

The Razr Plus 2023 has a solid 32MP front-facing camera, but the Razr Ultra 2025 has an even better 50MP lens. Of course, you can use the rear cameras as selfie cameras by simply using the cover screen.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2023: Should you upgrade?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is by no means perfect, with an underpowered processor, waning software support, and potential durability concerns in 2025. But its discounted price makes this two-year-old flagship worth at least a look as modern offerings continue to get more expensive. While the Razr Ultra 2025 is obviously better than the Razr Plus 2023 in almost every way, it's hard to argue that the former is $1,000 better than the latter.

Looking at the 2025 lineup, the Razr Plus 2025 and Razr 2025 might each be better upgrade paths for Razr Plus 2023 owners. They're cheaper and still offer enough upgrades to make current Razr Plus 2023 users jealous. However, there's no doubt that the Razr Ultra 2025 is the best foldable Motorola has ever made. If you can stomach the price, it's likely you'll enjoy the experience.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Check Amazon Simply the best If you want the best, you have to pay for it. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 represents the best clamshell foldable available in the U.S., and it's priced like it. That won't make it the best value foldable on the market, but it does win on the spec sheets.