The Motorola Razr Plus gets a special edition color, and it's just peachy

What you need to know

Motorola is launching a new color for the Razr Plus and Edge 40 Neo to commemorate the Pantone Color of the Year for 2024.

The new color is Peach Fuzz, which is described as cozy and tender and "embodies feelings of togetherness, community and collaboration."

Motorola announced a multi-year partnership with Pantone in 2022 to help bring curated colors to its phones.

If you were like me and thought the Motorola Razr Plus did not offer enough colors, you might be pleased to learn that the company is adding its fifth color option to its flagship foldable. The phone, along with the Edge 40 Neo, is receiving a new Peach Fuzz color option, which has been named the Pantone Color of the Year for 2024.

The color, designated as PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, is a warm cream color with a slight tinge of pink. It's contrasted by the darker, almost golden frame and camera housing on the Neo. The Peach Fuzz color is described as having "a cozy, tender essence that embodies feelings of togetherness, community and collaboration.

Both color options are available with a vegan leather back, which should give the phones a softer and warmer feel than traditional glass panels.

(Image credit: Motorola)

As technology becomes intertwined with humanity, we trust color to provide a tool for expression and deeper, more meaningful experiences with our devices," says Ruben Castano, head of customer experience and design at Motorola. "The Pantone Color of the Year 2024 does just that as it blends the virtual world we live in and our desire to establish deeper connections and well-being."

This marks the second time Motorola has offered the Razr Plus in a Pantone Color of the Year. Since launch, one of our favorite foldable phones has been offered in Viva Magenta, which was the 2023 Color of the Year and also comes with a vegan leather back.

The new color is already available to purchase on Motorola's website, and you can already snag the phone in its new color at a $300 discount.