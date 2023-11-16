I honestly can't believe Motorola Razr flip phones are this cheap ahead of Black Friday

Remember Amazon's Prime Day part deux, when the Motorola Razr Plus saw an impressive $200 discount? Well, Black Friday is already putting that deal to shame because Motorola has some sweet deals on its latest flip phones, from the Razr Plus to the latest Razr (2023), which are available for as low as $499!

That's right, you can get a foldable phone for less than you'll pay for most other Android phones. The midrange Motorola Razr (2023) just got its price tag slashed, which is surprising because the phone hasn't been out very long, at least in North America. Normally a fairly affordable $699, it's now $200 off, which is honestly just crazy for a foldable.

Motorola Razr (2023): $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon The Motorola Razr (2023) is a great starter foldable if you're interested in the form factor but don't wanna spend an arm and a leg. It has a great display, a large battery, and a comfortably small cover screen for quick interactions, and the phone features a very comfortable vegan leather finish that feels more premium than the phone actually is. Price comparison: Best Buy - $499.99

The Razr (2023) was already the cheapest foldable phone you could buy in North America, but this Black Friday deal takes the price to new depths. My time with the phone was mostly positive, and it really shows what's possible from an "affordable" foldable, something that Samsung seems uninterested in giving us anytime soon. The vegan leather finish feels great, the battery life is pretty decent, and you get clean software with some nice Motorola flourishes.

The midrange Razr (2023) isn't bad and is worth more than a look at this price. But if you want something a little more robust, there's also a sweet deal on the Motorola Razr Plus that I never thought I would see this year, dropping the price by a whopping $300!

Yeah, you read that right. Instead of dropping a grand on this impressive foldable phone, Motorola is offering the Motorola Razr Plus for just $699. That's the same price you would pay for a more conventional phone, sitting somewhere on the line between what you'd pay for a low-end flagship and a high-end midrange phone. In fact, the midrange Razr (2023) normally retails for $699, so you know this is a steal when you can buy the flagship version for the same price.

Motorola Razr Plus: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon The Motorola Razr Plus is one of our favorite foldable phones because it understands what it means to be a flip phone. However, at $999, it's not exactly cheap. Fortunately, Motorola lets you shave a couple of hundred dollars off, taking it down to its cheapest price to date. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99

The Motorola Razr Plus has been my daily driver since launch, and I haven't stopped loving it. The large cover screen is great to use, allowing you to open most apps, take selfies, watch videos, and much more without opening the phone. And it's stylish and unique enough that the phone will surely turn heads. I can't tell you how many times people come up to me to comment on how cool it is.

I can't recommend this phone more, and $699 is a seriously good price for one of the best flip phones to launch in 2023.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, now is the perfect time to buy a flip phone. Of course, if you're not sold on flip phones yet, you can check out these other Motorola Black Friday deals, as I'm sure you'll find something to tickle your phone fancy.