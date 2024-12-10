The Android Central holiday gift guide 2024 — ring in the season with these 20+ deals on smartphones, tablets, wearables, and more!

If you're looking for holiday deals on Android devices, you've come to the right place: a bunch of our favorite tech from Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and beyond is currently being discounted across the web, and I've collected the best Android Central-approved options into this guide.

It was an interesting year for Android! AI took center stage, Android 15 dropped, and it felt like just about every OEM under the sun decided to release its own foldable phone. The OnePlus 12 even overtook Samsung and Google as our favorite Android phone of the year! Now that we're nearing the new year, retailers are ditching their old stock to make room for the next generation, so it's a great time to shop for deals.

The holiday deals on display include discounts like $500 off the Google Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile when you add an eligible line, or this offer that drops a whopping 15% off the brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. Most of these deals should arrive by Christmas if you place your order today, but I'll make a note if I think that's going to be a concern. Either way, we're getting down to the wire, so act fast if something catches your eye!

Patrick Farmer eCommerce Editor Patrick is a no-nonsense deal hunter with over 10 years of experience in the ecommerce space. Whether you’re interested in a new wireless carrier, smart home device, or Android phone, Patrick combines hands-on research with practical shopping advice to get you the answers you need.

Phones

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $299, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile Purchase the Google Pixel 9 from Mint Mobile today and you'll score a whopping $500 off your purchase, knocking the price of the phone down to only $299. You'll need to purchase a year of wireless to receive the savings, but Mint is sweetening the deal by dropping 50% off the price of the Unlimited plan. In other words, you'll be getting an excellent phone and a full twelve months of Unlimited wireless coverage for only $479 (or $20/month using affirm).

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $799.99, or up to $650 off with trade-in at Samsung The Galaxy S24 Plus is a perfectly-balanced flagship with seven years of guaranteed OS updates, a glorious QHD+ display, and a bunch of useful Galaxy AI features straight out of the box. Buy the phone unlocked from Samsung and you'll score a $200 discount, or trade in an old or broken phone and receive up to $650 off your purchase.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $549.99 at Amazon It may be a bit old at this point, but the Razr Plus (2023) remains a stellar flip-style phone for most people, with two vibrant displays, solid performance, and a versatile clamshell design. As part of its holiday sale, Amazon is carving a dramatic 45% off the price of the foldable.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $5.99 per month with new line at AT&T Speaking of foldable phones, you can get the latest generation of the Razr Plus for only $5.99 per month when you add a line with an eligible unlimited plan at AT&T. No trade-in required!

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 128GB: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon The Galaxy A35 5G is a cheap Android phone with a stunning-for-the-price 120Hz display, huge battery, and four years of guaranteed software updates. Pick up the device unlocked from Amazon right now and you'll enjoy a 25% discount, knocking the price down to only $299.99.

RedMagic 9S Pro 5G 256GB: $849 $619 at Walmart One of our favorite gaming phones, the RedMagic 9S Pro features a large, vibrant display, massive 6,500mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for speedy performance. Pick up the device unlocked from Walmart and you'll score a straight $230 discount — just make sure it works with your carrier before you commit.

Wearables

Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) 51mm: $1,099.99 $749.99 at Amazon The epix Pro (Gen 2) is a powerful Garmin watch with a vast suite of health and fitness tracking tools, mapping features, and even a built-in LED flashlight. The watch's biggest problem is its price, but thanks to this 32% holiday discount from Amazon, that's becoming less of an issue.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: $349.99 $224.99 at Walmart Our favorite Android smartwatch on the market today, the Galaxy Watch 7 is durable, stylish, and lightweight, with all of the health and fitness tracking features you could ever need. Pick up the watch from Walmart and you'll only pay $224.99 during the retailer's holiday sale.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm: $649.99 $489.99, plus up to $300 off with trade-in at Samsung If you missed the Black Friday/Cyber Monday discounts on the premium Galaxy Watch Ultra, you're in luck: Samsung has brought back a deal that gives you a straight $160 off the smartwatch, plus up to $300 off when you trade in.

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon Sleek and versatile, the Pixel Watch 3 is easily one of the best-looking smartwatches around, but thanks to its outstanding battery life and snappy Wear OS software, it's also one of the best watches of 2024, period. Buy the Google watch today and you'll get a nice $50 off your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: $299.99 $149.99, plus up to $100 off with trade-in at Samsung It may be last-gen, but the Galaxy Watch 6 continues to impress with speedy performance and a ton of accurate health tracking features. Pick up the watch directly from Samsung and you might get it for as little as $49.99 with the right trade-in.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $849.99, plus up to $700 off with trade-in at Samsung The Galaxy Tab S10 series has only been out since early October, and yet you can already snag $150 off the S10 Plus when you shop during Samsung's holiday sale. Up to $700 of trade-in credit is also up for grabs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: $799.99 $579 at Amazon Last year's Galaxy Tab S9 features a glorious AMOLED display with a Snapdragon chipset and a ton of useful AI features. Order the versatile device from Amazon today and you'll receive a straight 28% discount, no strings whatsoever.

Amazon Fire Max 11 128GB: $279.99 $169.99 at Amazon Currently chilling with a 39% discount at Amazon, the Fire Max 11 is pretty much the ideal couch companion. You get up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge, plus a vibrant 11-inch touchscreen display, aluminum build, and 4GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $149.99 at Samsung Our top pick for the best cheap Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus gives you Snapdragon performance with great battery life and expandable storage up to 1TB using microSD. It was already well-priced at $219.99, but thanks to Samsung's holiday sale, you can get the tablet for a mere $149.99.

Google Pixel Tablet 256GB: $499 $359 at Best Buy Did you ever want the Pixel experience in a tablet form? The Google Pixel Tablet is the answer, with a Tensor processor, gorgeous 11-inch display, and 256GB of storage. Best Buy is currently slashing $140 off the tablet, so check it out.

Best of the rest

Meta Quest 3S 256GB: $399.99, plus $30 credit, three months of Meta Quest Plus, and a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow at Meta Pick up the 256GB configuration of the Meta Quest 3S directly from the source and you'll get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a $30 credit added to your account. As if that wasn't enough, Meta will also throw in a free three-month subscription to Meta Quest Plus and a one-year warranty.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $298 at Amazon One of our favorite wireless headphones that we've ever used, Sony's WH-1000XM5 feature outstanding battery life with cutting-edge noise cancellation and customizable EQ settings straight out of the box. Grab a pair from Amazon today and you'll save over a Benjamin.

Jabra Elite 4 Active: $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon Who says ANC (active noise cancellation) needs to cost an arm and a leg? Currently just $69.99 at Amazon, the Jabra Elite 4 Active boast noise cancellation features that actually work, plus customizable EQ settings and up to 28 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Razer Kishi V2 Pro Android Controller: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon Ready to turn your smartphone into a gaming beast? The ergonomic Kishi V2 Pro is one of our favorite controllers for Android, and now you can pick one up with a ridiculous 47% discount during Amazon's holiday event.