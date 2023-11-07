Early Black Friday smart home deals: complete your ecosystem for cheap

The Black Friday sales are coming up quickly, so if you're planning to upgrade your smart home this holiday season, now's the time to start looking. From Amazon to Best Buy and beyond, you'd be surprised at the amount of early smart home deals that are available at this very moment.

That means faster internet, smart plugs and lights, and even a way to control it all with your voice. Or any combination of the above, all for cheap! Either way, this early deal guide has you covered before the crowds show up.

This list is obviously still a work in progress, so if you don't buy anything today, check back later to see what's new. Black Friday isn't officially until the day after Thanksgiving, November 24th, but many of the biggest retailers kick off their giant holiday sales in early November or sooner, so don't get caught unawares. Suffice to say, we'll keep you up to date with all the latest deals as they're announced.

Editor's choice today

1. Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy. The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is our favorite smart display of all time, offering a beautiful picture frame-quality display that's just the right size for any table or nightstand. Plus, it has effortless sleep tracking thanks to the Soli sensors right on the front. At this price, you can grab a few for different rooms! Price comparison: $54.99 at Google

Under $15

2. Keepsmile 100Ft smart LED light strip: $29.99 $12.99 at Amazon Light bulbs are great for illuminating a room, but LED strips can set the mood, changing to any color you want and even creating beautiful patterns and gradients. This 100FT LED strip will cover a lot of space and can be used with the Keepsmile smartphone app for remote control via your phone or voice!

3. Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini (2 Pack: $19.99 $12.99 at Amazon It's nice being able to control devices from your phone or with your voice. But what about those household appliances that aren't "smart?" Just plug it into a Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini, connect it to Alexa or Google Assistant, and treat it just like any other smart home device.

Smart speakers and displays

4. Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $39.99 at Amazon The all-new Echo Show from Amazon offers the same great features from Alexa like smart home control and video calling, as well as improved audio to enjoy streaming services. Price comparison: $39.99 at Best Buy

5. Amazon Echo Pop with FREE smart bulb: $52.98 $39.99 at Amazon Alexa, skills, smart home control and everything else it's bigger siblings have to offer is inside this cute little smart speaker. The Amazon Echo Pop is the latest Echo speaker and you can get a free Amazon Basics smart bulb when you bundle the two products today. Price check: $37.99 at Best Buy

Lights and Plugs

6. Govee Immersion TV backlights: $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon Ready to turn your living room into a proper home theater? Govee Immersion TV backlights include a small camera that mounts above or below your TV and transmits that feed to the included LED strips that you mount behind it. The result is an immersive lighting spectacle that adds color and light to the room, matching exactly what's happening on your TV. Don't forget to clip the coupon for an additional $12 of savings. Price check: $99.99 at Best Buy

7. Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb (3-pack): $134.99 $89.99 at Amazon I'm a sucker for smart lights, and this 33% discount for a three-pack of Hue Color Smart Bulbs is just incredible. The only problem is deciding whether to buy two of these before the deal is gone. Price check: $89.99 at Best Buy

8. Kasa Smart Plug (4-pack): $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon If there are things around your home that you want to control from a voice assistant or your phone, but can't just change it out completely, smart plugs are the way to go. This is especially true when you can grab four plugs with an 18% discount.

Video doorbells

9. Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) with Ring Chime: $134.98 $124.99 at Amazon If you can't (or don't want to) hook up your doorbell to your home's electrical system, this battery-powered Ring video doorbell is for you. It offers great quality 1080p video, live view, two-way audio, and motion detection. This one is perfect for renters since it can just stick to a wall or door outside your dwelling and comes with a Ring Chime for a bit cheaper than the usual price.

10. Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): $179.99 $144.48 at Amazon The Nest Doorbell might not have all of the bells and whistles compared to others. But it seamlessly integrates with the Google Home app, doesn't need to be hard-wired for power, and is on sale for 20% off. Price check: $179.99 at Best Buy

11. Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (Wire-Free): $199.99 $89.99 at Amazon If you need a video doorbell that's even more versatile than Google's offering, look no further than the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell. You can use this with almost every smart home ecosystem, with the exception of Apple HomeKit. It also offers a 180-degree Field of View, Night Vision, and 2 Way Audio. Price check: $99.99 at Best Buy

Entertainment

12. Amazon Fire TV 4-Series (43-inches): $369.99 $269.99 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a spare TV or not, it's hard to say no to a 4K TV for $270. Amazon's Fire TV handles your streaming needs, and the included Alexa Voice Remote is pretty darn powerful in its own right. Price comparison: $269.99 at Best Buy

13. Hisense U7 ULED 4K TV (55-inch): $799.99 $479.99 at Amazon Hisense makes some of our favorite smart TVs and it's easy to understand why when you see the U7 ULED 4K TV. This 55-inch TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, complete with VRR and even FreeSync Premium Pro. Plus, it's on sale for 40% off over at Amazon.

14. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon What more can you really say about the Fire TV Stick 4K? The latest model is faster than before, offers Wi-Fi 6 support, and can even stream 4K UHD content in Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Some Prime members will even be able to save another $5, making this a steal at 50% off.

15. TiVo Stream 4K: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon Despite being released back in 2020, the TiVo Stream 4K is still alive and well as a recent update brought an updated interface. If you're looking for an Android TV streaming device, now's your chance as the Stream 4K can be had for $15 off.

Robot vacuums

16. Roborock Q5 robot vacuum with LIDAR navigation: $429.99 $259.99 with coupon at Amazon Roomba might be the "Ziplock" of robot vacuums but it doesn't mean they actually make the best robot vacuums. Instead, that award goes to Roborock, as this affordable Q5 can map your home using advanced LIDAR. You can then see the entire floorplan of your home afterward and have it vacuum only the rooms or spots you want. Plus, hook it up to Google Assistant or Alexa and tell your house to clean itself. Now that's living in the future! Click the Apply Coupon button to receive $170 off!

17. Roborock Q5+ with auto-empty station: $699.99 $449.99 with coupon at Amazon Sick of emptying your robot vacuum every day? It may sound lazy but pet owners know how quickly a robot vacuum can fill up. This Q5+ will auto-empty itself into the base station when it gets full and keep going to keep your home cleaner than ever. Plus, it's got that LIDAR mapping Roborock is famous for. Click the Apply Coupon button to get $250 off!

Smart thermostats

18. Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 $179 at Amazon Despite Google not releasing an updated model, the Nest Learning Thermostat remains one of the best. It works with both Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and can be had for $70 off. Price check: $179.99 at Best Buy

19. Honeywell Home WiFi Color Touchscreen Thermostat: $179.99 $154.99 at Amazon Honeywell is one of the more reliable brands when it comes to your home, and the WiFi Color Touchscreen Thermostat is no exception. You'll need to make sure you have a C-Wire in order to install this, but if so, it'll be the upgrade your smart home deserves. Price check: $179.99 at Best Buy