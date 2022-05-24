Best smart home devices 2022

Smart home devices are becoming more and more common these days. Not only has the cost of entry into starting your smart home come down, but the number of products available has exploded. With so many different devices to pick from, it can be very difficult to sort through and find the best smart home devices. We've put together a collection of the best of the best to help you on your smart home journey.

The best devices for your smart home

You deserve the best

Whether you live in an old farmhouse like I do or a newly built home, there are plenty of ways to make it smarter. By simply adding smart lights, you can not only add convenience and lighting flexibility to your home, but you'll also save money. While smart products generally cost more than their dumb counterparts, that extra money can be recouped thanks to the added efficiencies smart devices bring.

From a smart thermostat automatically adjusting the temperature when you aren't home to run less to the ability to dim lights or turn off automatically when you aren't home, your home will use less electricity. By connecting these devices to Google Home or Amazon Alexa, you get a single app to manage all of your smart home items and gain voice control. Another option is Samsung SmartThings to manage your devices and pick up even more automation options. These are the best smart devices you can get regardless of where you are in your smart home journey.