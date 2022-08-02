Best Nanoleaf smart lights 2022
By Chris Wedel published
Nanoleaf has a lot of excellent smart lights, but these are the best.
Nanoleaf is known for its unique lighting fixtures that range from the tile within a tile look of Nanoleaf Canvas panels to some of the best smart lights that lean more in the traditional smart light bulb category. Its product line literally comes in nearly all shapes and sizes, so picking out the best Nanoleaf smart lights can be challenging — but we're here to help.
Endless possbilities
Nanoleaf Shapes offer fantastic opportunities to express your creativity both in the layouts and the lighting possibilities, thanks to the interoperability with hexagons, triangles, and mini triangles. Mix and match the shapes to make your perfect design to match your room's aesthetic.
More than just a light
These square panels look like four tiles in one, creating even more expressive layout opportunities. The Nanoleaf Canvas is also touch-sensitive so that you can control the lights with a swipe of the hand — and even play games like Memory, Simon, and more, and I love using these in my setup.
All lined out
The Nanoleaf Lines are fascinating in many ways, but perhaps primarily because of how they illuminate a room. Instead of shining the light toward you, the Lines shine towards the wall to create fun shapes in the negative space. I love how these lights look on my wall, especially when using the optional skins to change the lines' color.
The panels that started it all
The triangular-shaped Nanoleaf Aurora kicked off the light panel craze thanks to the fun designs that could be made with them and the vibrant colors the lights produce. Pairing that with sensors to allow the panels to react to music make these a great addition to any room.
Not your average light bulb
Though Nanoleaf is known for unique wall-mounted light panels, its Essential Smart Bulbs are worth a look too. Thanks to the amazingly saturated colors these light bulbs produce and the unique geometrical shape of the lights, these are anything but boring smart bulbs.
Lighting by the foot
Nanoleaf brings its excellent LED lighting technology to the smart lightstrip game in the Essential Lightstrip so that you can add smart lighting in even more ways throughout your home. Thanks to the RGBCCWW LEDs, these lightstrips have perfect white tones and a full spectrum of colors.
A natural glow
The Nanoleaf Elements have become a central design piece in my living room thanks to the more natural look, but are still something that stands out. The hexagonal-shaped panels have a wood-like finish to blend into your room while still offering all of the features you'd want from a smart light.
Smart lights with options
There are so many smart light products on the market. So whether you are looking for the best smart lights for gaming or simply some of the best smart lights as a way to further express your creative side in your home with lighting that will do more than just brighten up a room — Nanoleaf has you covered.
Part of the fun of what Nanoleaf lights can offer is the variety of ways to arrange the light panels and Lines. From taking the panels and setting them up into a rudimentary geometric shape or linear pattern to recreating your favorite icons from a video game, Nanoleaf truly gives you more expressive ways to light your home. If you need a starting point for a lighting layout, we have found some of the best custom shapes for your Nanoleaf lights to get you going.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.