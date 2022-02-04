When times get dark, we need bright light to see our way out — and the brightest LED smart bulbs make it that much better. A high-lumen (unit for measuring the quantity of light)smart bulb can do the trick in a small or large room. Adding in some smarts to that bulb gives it the flexibility to control from your favorite smart speaker or phone. So whether you want a standard A19 E26 bulb or the BR30 for recessed lighting, there's a bulb for you. The Feit Electric OM100 is our top pick for its incredibly high lumen rating and hubless smart controls, which means it only needs Wi-Fi and your phone to control.

While Feit Electric may not be a well-known smart bulb, it's been innovating and creating high-quality lighting solutions since 1978 — and the OM100 RGBW bulb continues that trend. Since this bulb doesn't require extra hardware such as a hub, this Wi-Fi-enabled smart LED bulb is simple to set up. It has a peak output of 1,600 lumens, making it the brightest LED smart bulb on the list, equal to a traditional 100W incandescent bulb — that's some serious light. You'll get a tunable white with a color temperature range from 2700K soft white to 6500K daylight and millions of RGB colors. Feit Electric not only created an ultra-bright LED bulb here, but it also made it so that integration with Alexa, SmartThings, and Google Assistant is a snap. The inclusion of 2.4GHz Wi-Fi means all you need is to connect it to your Wi-Fi, and you're up and running. Feit Electric also has an app compatible with iOS and Android, so you have that option if you don't have a smart speaker or prefer not to use voice commands. Within the app, you can set the brightness of your bulb(s) and tune the colors. There are also some scenes and schedules that you can configure to automate your lighting. This bulb's connectivity features allow you to take full advantage of its very high brightness to illuminate your darkest spaces best. Pros: High 1600LM rating

No hub required

Google Assistant and Alexa integration Cons: The app can be finicky

Brightest setting only applies to the white color tone

Limited preset scenes in the app

Best overall Feit Electric OM100 - RGBW It's so bright Feit Electric OM100 is the brightest LED smart bulb that is also hubless. Meaning all you need is Wi-Fi to get it just right. $20 at Amazon

Runner-up: Novostella 13W RGBCW

Novostella's 13W standard smart bulb may have landed in second place due to its lower lumen count, but it still has excellent features. At 1300LM, it also has plenty of light to brighten up most spaces quite well. It utilizes an RGBCW LED array to net you a tunable white color range from 2700K to 6500K while still garnering 16 million colors of fun as well. Using specific warm and cool white LEDs, Novostella's bulb produces some of the most accurate white ranges of all the bulbs on this list. Novostella included 2.4GHz Wi-Fi in terms of smarts to use the bulb with an Android or iOS app without the need for separate hardware. You can group lights, control brightness and colors, set up schedules, and even use preset scenes through the Smart Life app. Luckily, the bulb is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and even IFTTT, so integrating it into your smart home is simple. Pros: Great brightness with 1300LM

Accurate whites

Works with multiple smart home platforms

App lets you control lights Cons: The app is sometimes buggy

Color accuracy could be better

Some connectivity issues

Runner-up Novostella 13W RGBCW Twice as white This bulb is very bright and has accurate whites due to the dual white LEDs and the RGB colors. $15 at Amazon

Best budget: Wyze Bulb Color (2-pack)

You may know Wyze for its low-cost Wi-Fi cameras, but the company also makes some pretty great smart LED bulbs. Aside from being a good quality bulb, you can also get them at a great price. Sticking with what Wyze does best, which according to the company, is to "make quality smart home technology accessible to everyone," the Wyze Bulb Color provides a good level of brightness and smart features without breaking the bank. At 1100LM, this bulb is on the punches with the best on this list and comes with a white color range of 1800K to 6500K and 16 million colors. In addition, the bulb provides a good brightness level for most rooms, and setting the color temperature is a great bonus. Because these bulbs don't require a hub, pairing the light up to your Wi-Fi and phone is a simple process, and once complete, you can control brightness, color temperature, and set up schedules. Wyze Bulb Color is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for added voice controls. Wyze even makes some smart sensors called Wyze Sense that can be used to extend the Wyze Bulb Color features further. Pros: Low cost of entry

Tunable white colors

Solid connectivity

Can control through an app or with smart assistants

Wyze Sense adds more features Cons: Not as bright as other options

Best budget Wyze Bulb Color (2-pack) A bright buy Wyze Bulb Color is a low-cost Wi-Fi bulb with tunable whites and 16 million colors. At 1100 lumens, it'll get the job done. $27 at Amazon

$27 at Walmart

Best BR30 style: KHSUIN Smart Light

KHSUIN makes a very bright BR30 bulb at 1600LM, a 150W equivalent! With this level of brightness, you'll be able to make even the darkest room shine. One note to keep in mind is that you'll want to be on the white color spectrum to obtain peak luminosity. However, when not going to the ultra-brightness, you'll have over 16 million colors to choose from. This ensures you'll be able to find the perfect shade to get the mood just right. While it does offer a full range of colors, saturation isn't very good at the higher brightness levels. KHSUIN does include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi to connect to the Smart Life app, which allows you to control colors and brightness and set up some scheduling and scenes. You can also connect the bulb to your Alexa devices or Google Assistant-enabled speakers with app control. IFTTT is another service that will work with KHSUIN bulbs for more smart home automation, but not Apple HomeKit. Pros: Great price

Excellent brightness

Easy setup Cons: Weak color saturation

Falls off-network periodically

Limited app functionality

Best BR30 style KHSUIN Smart Bulb See it all KHSHUIN offers a bright bulb with good colors in a Wi-Fi-only budget bulb. The app is lacking, but simple functions are there. $24 at Amazon

Runner-up BR30 style: LIFX BR30 Multi Colored

While LIFX BR30 bulbs aren't the brightest LED smart bulbs around, these do have the most vibrant colors. Bulbs from LIFX can be interwoven with your smart home without adding additional hardware to control the light. Since the bulbs are Wi-Fi enabled, connect them to your network using the LIFX app, and you're ready to go. The LIFX app is robust and full of preset scenes, effects, schedules, and more. For further controls, these bulbs are also compatible with popular smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings. These integrations allow voice commands and create more customized actions by linking to other services within your smart home setup. The bulb is designed for floodlighting across surfaces, which is why it works wonderfully in recessed lighting fixtures built into ceilings and the like. Pumping out white color temps from warm 2500K to super-cool 9000K with up to 1100LM — these bulbs are bright. Aside from excellent brightness and a fantastic range of whites, LIFX is known for some of the best color saturation. They produce brilliant reds, blues, and greens that blend into millions of combinations, giving you just the right vibe. Pros: Amazing color vibrancy

Easy to connect with existing smart home

Extensive range of whites

Robust app Cons: Network connectivity can be inconsistent

The app can seem a bit cluttered

Pricey

Runner-up BR30 style LIFX BR30 Wi-Fi Color Bulb All the pretty colors LIFX is known for its brightness and ultra-saturated colors for its Wi-Fi-only bulb with an app packed with features. $48 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy

Best overall A19 style (Hub): Sengled Zigbee Smart Bulb Extra Bright

Sengled gave this smart LED bulb the moniker Extra Bright for a good reason since it cranks out up to 1500LM of brightness. That number puts these bulbs at number two for overall brightness on this list. The biggest drawback of this bulb is the color, though — let me explain. Sengled gave this bulb extra brightness but took away the ability to tune the color temperature. So instead, you are locked at 2700K, a softer and warmer light, which is fine in most situations. The upside is there is no question as to what setting the light needs to be to ensure you can take full advantage of the full 1500LM of brightness. In terms of smart controls, you get all of the scenes and routines you can expect from a smart light when paired with the Sengled Smart Hub. You can set up the Sengled bulb with hubs like SmartThings, Wink, and Zigbee-enabled Amazon Echo devices. You can also use Alexa or Google Assistant voice controls, but a hub must connect to the bulb. So if you are good with a bulb that offers fantastic brightness in only a single color, then this is the bulb for you. Pros: Fantastic brightness

Even color temperature

Multiple hub connectivity choices Cons: Only one color choice

Single color temperature

Best overall A19 style (Hub) Sengled Zigbee Smart Bulb Extra Bright Warm and bright This bright bulb from Sengled is locked to a single color temp, which is fine. It is easily set up on its hub for smart controls. $25 at Amazon

$25 at Best Buy

Runner-up (hub): Philips Hue White LED Smart Button Starter Kit

Philips is one of the most popular smart light brands, and for good reason. Its bulbs offer reliability, multiple form factors, and great connectivity. Philips Hue's rich ecosystem of accessories makes it one of the easiest smart bulb brands to fit in your home with a simple setup and, in this kit, equivalent brightness to most existing LED or CFL bulbs at 60 watts equivalent. This bulb can also be bright enough to get work done or dim enough to relax at night. Philips Hue has built a catalog of smart bulbs that consists of light bars, A19 standard bulbs, BR30 style, and many others that offer some of the best smart features. Using the Philips Hue Hub brings a wide range of preset scenes, color, and brightness controls, as well as scheduling and smart assistant integration. One of the best features of Philips Hue is the ability to set a Power-on Behavior. That lets you determine what happens when the power comes back on — like resuming a previous state —when the bulb loses power. Pros: Fantastic connectivity

Extensive smart features

A lot of bulb options

Some bulbs can be hubless Cons: More expensive than other options

Runner-up (hub) Philips Hue White LED Smart Button Starter Kit Everything you need to get started This kit has a hub, a switch for the wall, and three bulbs with 60W of equivalent brightness. Plenty of power to get started. $100 at Amazon