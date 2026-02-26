Best Samsung Galaxy S26 screen protectors

The Samsung Galaxy S26's display could use these extra defenses.

The S26 may have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, but a little face-to-face action with a cemented sidewalk or a brick pavement will reduce that to nothing. The best Samsung Galaxy S26 screen protectors stop that from happening, taking the brunt of the damage in case of impacts and bumps. Solid screen guards prevent dust particles from scratching up the 6.3-inch display, and even bolster the Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X against scraped and abrasions from things like car keys in your pockets. I've gathered all the best picks right here, so come take a look at the best Galaxy S26 screen protectors.

Dependable screen protectors for your Galaxy S26

Most of the best Galaxy S26 screen protectors are affordable multipacks

While a decent Galaxy S26 case might break the bank, you don't have to worry about spending too much when shopping for the best Samsung Galaxy S26 screen protectors. Most S26 screen protectors come in multipacks, giving you two or three units in the box. This increases value, giving you more for your money. And in case you bungle up the installation, you get a spare for backup.

I have tested the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit AluminaCore Tempered Glass Screen Protector kit and found it to be one of the easiest installation processes to do by yourself. You don't require any experience either; the alignment tool provided helps automatically position and plaster the screen protector. The quality of the two notch-less screen protectors included in the kit is top-notch, repelling liquids and solids alike, and playing nice with phone cases. This is why the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit kit is the best overall screen protector set for the Galaxy S26.

If you want something more premium with a front camera cutout, ZAGG has an excellent product designed for the Galaxy S26. The Glass XTR5 Blue Light Screen Protector is pretty expensive, but you get a lifetime replacement warranty for the durable S26 screen protector. It filters out harmful blue light, is fortified with graphene, repels fingerprints, and has an anti-reflective surface. ZAGG also includes an auto-aligning frame to help you install the screen protector.

