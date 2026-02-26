The S26 may have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, but a little face-to-face action with a cemented sidewalk or a brick pavement will reduce that to nothing. The best Samsung Galaxy S26 screen protectors stop that from happening, taking the brunt of the damage in case of impacts and bumps. Solid screen guards prevent dust particles from scratching up the 6.3-inch display, and even bolster the Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X against scraped and abrasions from things like car keys in your pockets. I've gathered all the best picks right here, so come take a look at the best Galaxy S26 screen protectors.

Dependable screen protectors for your Galaxy S26

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit AluminaCore Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S26 View at Amazon Check Walmart Best overall The Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit AluminaCore Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Galaxy S26 includes two sturdy units of notch-free tempered glass screen guards. Each screen guard is easy to install thanks to the provided auto-align frame. TOCOL Samsung Galaxy S26 Screen Protector View at Amazon Check Walmart Best cheap The TOCOL Samsung Galaxy S26 Screen Protector is extremely reasonable, priced at just $10 for a set of two protectors and an installation frame. Each tempered glass is hydrophobic and oleophobic, keeping your S26 minty fresh. Ringke Easy Slide Tempered Glass for Samsung Galaxy S26 View at Amazon Check Walmart Best curved edges Ringke's Easy Slide Tempered Glass for the Samsung Galaxy S26 has rounded edges, making it case-friendly as well. This kit includes two robust shatter-proof screen protectors, as well as handy installation frame to help with alignment and dirt removal. Spigen Camera Lens Screen Protector GlasTR EZ Fit Optik Pro for Galaxy S26 View at Amazon Check Walmart Best lens protector Don't neglect your camera unit. While you're at it, get the Spigen Camera Lens Screen Protector GlasTR EZ Fit Optik Pro two-pack to reinforce the Galaxy S26's camera lenses with robust tempered glass protection. An installation frame is provided. Supershieldz 3 Pack Anti-Glare Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S26 View at Amazon Check Walmart Best matte Not a fan of glossy screen guards? Get the budget-friendly Supershieldz 3 Pack Anti-Glare Screen Protector for the Samsung Galaxy S26. Each of the three Japanese PET films included has a matte, glare-free finish and repels fingerprints. ZAGG Glass XTR5 Blue Light Screen Protector for Galaxy S26 $59.99 at ZAGG Best with cutout Don't want to cover your front camera? Opt for a screen protector with a notch, like this one from ZAGG. Just remember that you might have to clean up debris collected in the notch frequently. The Glass XTR5 filters blue light and has a lifetime warranty.

Most of the best Galaxy S26 screen protectors are affordable multipacks

While a decent Galaxy S26 case might break the bank, you don't have to worry about spending too much when shopping for the best Samsung Galaxy S26 screen protectors. Most S26 screen protectors come in multipacks, giving you two or three units in the box. This increases value, giving you more for your money. And in case you bungle up the installation, you get a spare for backup.

I have tested the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit AluminaCore Tempered Glass Screen Protector kit and found it to be one of the easiest installation processes to do by yourself. You don't require any experience either; the alignment tool provided helps automatically position and plaster the screen protector. The quality of the two notch-less screen protectors included in the kit is top-notch, repelling liquids and solids alike, and playing nice with phone cases. This is why the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit kit is the best overall screen protector set for the Galaxy S26.

If you want something more premium with a front camera cutout, ZAGG has an excellent product designed for the Galaxy S26. The Glass XTR5 Blue Light Screen Protector is pretty expensive, but you get a lifetime replacement warranty for the durable S26 screen protector. It filters out harmful blue light, is fortified with graphene, repels fingerprints, and has an anti-reflective surface. ZAGG also includes an auto-aligning frame to help you install the screen protector.