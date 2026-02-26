When you're rocking a device as large and in charge as the S26 Ultra, your chances of dropping it are higher than usual. The flagship S26 model's enormous 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display quite literally puts a target on its face. The best way to avoid accidental drops, bumps, or shattering is by investing in the best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra screen protectors.

Spigen AluminaCore Tempered Glass Screen Protector Glas.tR EZ Fit for Galaxy S26 Ultra View at Amazon Check Walmart Best overall Spigen includes two AluminaCore glass screen protectors with oleophobic and hydrophobic properties in this kit, as well as an efficient installation tool and a cleaning kit. It's all you could need to protect your S26 Ultra's screen. ESR Galaxy S26 Ultra Bundle UltraFit Armorite Pro Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector $46.99 at ESR Best multipack This multipack is a little expensive, but you get so much for your money. ESR includes three Accessory Glass by Corning glass protectors, each of which is nine times stronger than usual. You also get two camera lens protector sets and an easy‑install tray. Ringke Easy Slide Tempered Glass for Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra View at Amazon Check Walmart Best installation The aptly named Ringke Easy Slide Tempered Glass for Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has one of the easiest installation trays you will find on the market. Apart from that, this set includes a cleaning kit and two premium, shatter-proof tempered glass protectors. ZAGG Glass XTR5 Blue Light Screen Protector for Galaxy S26 Ultra $59.99 at ZAGG Best eye-friendly The ZAGG Glass XTR5 Blue Light Screen Protector for the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a lifetime replacement warranty, an anti-reflective layer, and blue light filtration. It's one of the gentlest screen protectors for your eyes. AACL 3-Pack Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Screen Protector Tempered Glass View at Amazon Check Walmart Best budget The AACL 3-Pack Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Screen Protector Tempered Glass only costs roughly $12, but you still get all the necessary items in the box. There are three 9H tempered glass protectors with notches in the set, along with an alignment tool. ArmorSuit 2 Pack Paper-Feel Texture Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra View at Amazon Check Walmart Best matte ArmorSuit's MilitaryShield Matte Film is made in the U.S. with high-quality TPU. It has a matte, paper-like finish, and fits the S26 Ultra perfectly. You get two pieces in the box, each of which can be used quite comfortably with a case.

The best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra screen protectors come in many forms and at varying price points. I adore the Spigen AluminaCore Tempered Glass Screen Protector Glas.tR EZ Fit because it has always held up very well in my testing. I also found the included installation tray to be super easy to use, even as a beginner or total newbie. Spigen's AluminaCore glass is supposed to be even more durable than standard 9H tempered glass, and the brand finishes all of the included glass protectors with oleophobic and hydrophobic layers. This means that these sturdy S26 Ultra screen protectors repel oil, dust, fingerprints, water droplets, and other particles, keeping your display crispy clean and fresh throughout the day. I haven't faced any issues using cases either, so this kit can easily be paired with any of the best S26 Ultra cases.

Alternatively, ESR's Galaxy S26 Ultra Bundle UltraFit Armorite Pro Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector is a fantastic premium purchase as it not only includes three durable screen protectors for the S26 Ultra, but also has two sets of camera lens protectors in the box. ESR's screen protectors are incredibly hardy and are made with Corning glass that's able to withstand 110 lbs of pressure. This kit also includes an alignment guide and cleaning tools, so that $46.99 is justified well.

If you don't like the thickness of glass, TPU films provide a reliable alternative. The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Matte Film two-pack includes a sturdy duo of TPU films that can self-repair minor damage like scratches and small abrasions. These films are case-friendly and repel fingerprints, keeping your S26 Ultra's display clean and tidy. The front camera cutout might collect dust and other dirt particles over time, so bear in mind that it will require cleaning more often than other notch-free screen protectors.