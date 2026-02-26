Best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra screen protectors

This gigantic phone has an equally large display, making it an easy target for bumps, scrapes, and nicks.

When you're rocking a device as large and in charge as the S26 Ultra, your chances of dropping it are higher than usual. The flagship S26 model's enormous 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display quite literally puts a target on its face. The best way to avoid accidental drops, bumps, or shattering is by investing in the best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra screen protectors.

There are loads of excellent, high-grade S26 Ultra screen protectors to choose from

The best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra screen protectors come in many forms and at varying price points. I adore the Spigen AluminaCore Tempered Glass Screen Protector Glas.tR EZ Fit because it has always held up very well in my testing. I also found the included installation tray to be super easy to use, even as a beginner or total newbie. Spigen's AluminaCore glass is supposed to be even more durable than standard 9H tempered glass, and the brand finishes all of the included glass protectors with oleophobic and hydrophobic layers. This means that these sturdy S26 Ultra screen protectors repel oil, dust, fingerprints, water droplets, and other particles, keeping your display crispy clean and fresh throughout the day. I haven't faced any issues using cases either, so this kit can easily be paired with any of the best S26 Ultra cases.

Alternatively, ESR's Galaxy S26 Ultra Bundle UltraFit Armorite Pro Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector is a fantastic premium purchase as it not only includes three durable screen protectors for the S26 Ultra, but also has two sets of camera lens protectors in the box. ESR's screen protectors are incredibly hardy and are made with Corning glass that's able to withstand 110 lbs of pressure. This kit also includes an alignment guide and cleaning tools, so that $46.99 is justified well.

If you don't like the thickness of glass, TPU films provide a reliable alternative. The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Matte Film two-pack includes a sturdy duo of TPU films that can self-repair minor damage like scratches and small abrasions. These films are case-friendly and repel fingerprints, keeping your S26 Ultra's display clean and tidy. The front camera cutout might collect dust and other dirt particles over time, so bear in mind that it will require cleaning more often than other notch-free screen protectors.

