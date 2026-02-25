Which Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus color should you buy?

It feels like Samsung is playing it safe with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus color options this year. While the Galaxy S25 had a mix of blue, green, and red colors, the Galaxy S26 series color palette is mostly cool-toned, with plenty of black and white shades and multiple blue variations. There is only a single warm-toned option. Here are all the Galaxy S26 Plus colorways for your perusal. Continue reading to find out which of the six shades are online exclusives.

These are all six of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus's colors

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus in Cobalt Violet Check Amazon Check Walmart Not so navy Gone is the dark navy blue from last year. It has been replaced by the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus in Cobalt Violet in its stead. This deep hue is a mixture of navy, cobalt, and a touch of violet. Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus in Sky Blue Check Amazon Check Walmart Baby blue Sky Blue is Samsung's Galaxy S26 version of the S25's Icyblue. The mid-sized S26 Plus looks rather fetching in this light, soft shade of baby blue. Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus in Black Check Amazon Check Walmart Fashionable forever The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus in Black is a very safe choice. Black always looks good on any phone, but it doesn't make waves or command attention. It doesn't show dirt or scratches easily. Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus in White Check Amazon Check Walmart White returns White gives off an air of luxury and minimalism. It's a class act without being too boring, like Black. I'm so glad White has made a return on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, after skipping the S25 series. Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus in Silver Shadow Check Amazon Check Walmart Exclusive gleam You won't find this online exclusive colorway of the Galaxy S26 Plus everywhere. Silver Shadow isn't a new shade, but it looks a little different with the S26 series. Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus in Pink Gold Check Amazon Check Walmart Old money vibes The only warm shade in the S26 family is a grand creamy shade, and it's an online exclusive. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus in Pink Gold is not pink, but more of a muted gold or cream color.

Whittling it down to one of six Galaxy S26 Plus colorways is quite a task

Samsung gave us half a dozen colorways with the Galaxy S26 Plus, so choosing which color to buy is a little overwhelming. It doesn't help that a majority of those shades are cool-toned and grayish, with only a single warm color that's an online exclusive.

Cobalt Violet is the new colorway with the Galaxy S26 family, though it doesn't look as novel as the name suggests. It's a dark blue-ish colorway with purply hues. Since this is a darker shade, it does not get dirty too easily, and small scratches aren't as highly visible either. Overall, it's a pleasing colorway.

If you want a lighter coat of paint on your Samsung Galaxy S26, you can always opt for the baby blue Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus variant in Sky Blue. There's White as well, if you want something plainer, and if you want something warm, Pink Gold is quite light too.

Lighter shades require more upkeep as dirt and fingerprints really stand out. Small abrasions and scratches are also more visible on lighter colors, so factor this into your decision before making a purchase. If you're set on a lighter colorway, you could always get a clear case for your S26 Plus as well.