Which Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus color should you buy?

Meet the middle child of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

It feels like Samsung is playing it safe with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus color options this year. While the Galaxy S25 had a mix of blue, green, and red colors, the Galaxy S26 series color palette is mostly cool-toned, with plenty of black and white shades and multiple blue variations. There is only a single warm-toned option. Here are all the Galaxy S26 Plus colorways for your perusal. Continue reading to find out which of the six shades are online exclusives.

These are all six of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus's colors

Whittling it down to one of six Galaxy S26 Plus colorways is quite a task

Samsung gave us half a dozen colorways with the Galaxy S26 Plus, so choosing which color to buy is a little overwhelming. It doesn't help that a majority of those shades are cool-toned and grayish, with only a single warm color that's an online exclusive.

Cobalt Violet is the new colorway with the Galaxy S26 family, though it doesn't look as novel as the name suggests. It's a dark blue-ish colorway with purply hues. Since this is a darker shade, it does not get dirty too easily, and small scratches aren't as highly visible either. Overall, it's a pleasing colorway.

If you want a lighter coat of paint on your Samsung Galaxy S26, you can always opt for the baby blue Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus variant in Sky Blue. There's White as well, if you want something plainer, and if you want something warm, Pink Gold is quite light too.

Lighter shades require more upkeep as dirt and fingerprints really stand out. Small abrasions and scratches are also more visible on lighter colors, so factor this into your decision before making a purchase. If you're set on a lighter colorway, you could always get a clear case for your S26 Plus as well.

