Which Samsung Galaxy S26 color should you buy?

The base Galaxy S26 is very reminiscent of the stunning Galaxy Note 10 from 2019. When choosing which color Samsung Galaxy S26 you should buy, you have loads of options. There's the signature Cobalt Violet, which is a dark indigo with a hint of purple that's the face of the S26 series. There are three other S26 colorways available at all retailers, and another two online exclusives as well. Let's take a look at all the colors.

Samsung is offering a blue, cool-toned palette with the Galaxy S26

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Samsung Galaxy S26 in Cobalt Violet Check Amazon Check Walmart A new blue Cobalt Violet is not as violet as you would think. The color looks like a darker navy blue mixed in with cobalt hues. It's a sleek look on the 6.3-inch Galaxy S26. Samsung Galaxy S26 in Sky Blue Check Amazon Check Walmart Almost white The Samsung Galaxy S26 in Sky Blue looks like it has a white base with light blue pigment mixed in. It looks like the brightest, clearest sky you'd see in the day time. Samsung Galaxy S26 in Black Check Amazon Check Walmart Classic option Black doesn't need an explanation or an introduction. It's a staple dark shade offered by Samsung for every single model, including the Galaxy S26. Samsung Galaxy S26 in White Check Amazon Check Walmart White is back Samsung didn't offer White with the Galaxy S25 series, but the shade has returned with the Samsung Galaxy S26. The colorway has a minimalist appeal to it. Samsung Galaxy S26 in Silver Shadow Check Amazon Check Walmart Silvery sheen Silver Shadow is a cool-toned gray that has a satin-like sheen to it. It looks really elegant without being too much. This is an online exclusive color of the S26. Samsung Galaxy S26 in Pink Gold Check Amazon Check Walmart Creamy delight Pink Gold is another online exclusive, and it is the only warm-toned colorway offered by Samsung for the Galaxy S26. It's more beige or cream than rose gold, however.

Samsung has a very clear theme with the Galaxy S26

The colors of the Samsung Galaxy S26 overlap with several Galaxy S25 colorways. In fact, Cobalt Violet, which is the color that Samsung is calling the hero this time, is very close to the Navy option we saw on the Galaxy S25. Other shades like Silver Shadow, Pinkgold, Blueblack, and Icyblue also seem to have made a comeback, although they have been tweaked a tad and renamed slightly.

Walk into any retailer, and you'll see the Samsung Galaxy S26 in Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, and White. Samsung is also offering two extra colors exclusively online: Silver Shadow and Pink Gold.

Cobalt Violet might not seem as bright or intriguing as some of the more colorful shades Samsung has offered in the past, but it's a good look on the Galaxy S26. This dark blue finish is a blend of navy, cobalt, and maybe a touch of a deep violet pigment. The satin finish and shiny metal frame elevate the overall look, making this a very desirable S26 colorway.

Sky Blue is another eye-catching color that stands out a bit. It is a baby blue paint job with a brighter, bluer tint to it compared to the S25's Icyblue colorway. I certainly think is more beautiful, though it is likely to get dirty faster, so keep that in mind when making your choice.