Which Samsung Galaxy S26 color should you buy?

Samsung has a brand-new hero colorway with the Galaxy S26 series.

The base Galaxy S26 is very reminiscent of the stunning Galaxy Note 10 from 2019. When choosing which color Samsung Galaxy S26 you should buy, you have loads of options. There's the signature Cobalt Violet, which is a dark indigo with a hint of purple that's the face of the S26 series. There are three other S26 colorways available at all retailers, and another two online exclusives as well. Let's take a look at all the colors.

Samsung is offering a blue, cool-toned palette with the Galaxy S26

Samsung has a very clear theme with the Galaxy S26

The colors of the Samsung Galaxy S26 overlap with several Galaxy S25 colorways. In fact, Cobalt Violet, which is the color that Samsung is calling the hero this time, is very close to the Navy option we saw on the Galaxy S25. Other shades like Silver Shadow, Pinkgold, Blueblack, and Icyblue also seem to have made a comeback, although they have been tweaked a tad and renamed slightly.

Walk into any retailer, and you'll see the Samsung Galaxy S26 in Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, and White. Samsung is also offering two extra colors exclusively online: Silver Shadow and Pink Gold.

Cobalt Violet might not seem as bright or intriguing as some of the more colorful shades Samsung has offered in the past, but it's a good look on the Galaxy S26. This dark blue finish is a blend of navy, cobalt, and maybe a touch of a deep violet pigment. The satin finish and shiny metal frame elevate the overall look, making this a very desirable S26 colorway.

Sky Blue is another eye-catching color that stands out a bit. It is a baby blue paint job with a brighter, bluer tint to it compared to the S25's Icyblue colorway. I certainly think is more beautiful, though it is likely to get dirty faster, so keep that in mind when making your choice.

