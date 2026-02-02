What you need to know

Galaxy S26 Ultra S Pen rumors claim Samsung is preparing to match the stylus' colors with the device; however, it's only for one small part.

The stylus' clickable cap might be the only part that receives a fancy color treatment, as rumors claim the frame will remain white or black.

Previous rumors purport a curvier S Pen this time around, as the company looks to match it with changes to the Galaxy S26 Ultra's corners.

Amidst the flurry of Galaxy S26 Ultra (and the S26 series in general) recently, we've barely heard anything about its S Pen, but that seems to be changing.

Rumors, posted by Nieuwe Mobiel, highlight a few updated colors for Samsung's next S Pen (via 9to5Google). The Dutch publication cites a "trusted source," as it posts a snapshot of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen. Rumors state the company is preparing to bring four colors to the next S Pen; however, it's not in the way you think. The post alleges that Samsung's colors will only apply to the S Pen's clickable cap.

With that, the stylus is rumored to feature four colorways: Cobalt Violet, "Black Shadow," "White Shadow," and "Galactic Blue." While some of these colors are similar to previous rumors, they fail to mention the pink gold option.

The leaked rendering only shows the clickable cap and the stem that flows into the S Pen's body with these alleged colors. More importantly, it seems that Samsung will keep the stylus' body black or white.

The "Black Shadow" cap is paired with a black stylus, as is the Cobalt Violet. The other two options side with a white stylus frame.

Changes for the stylus

(Image credit: Nieuwe Mobiel)

There were concerns last fall about whether or not the S Pen would continue, and it seems like it will. A tipster posted an alleged rendering of the Galaxy S26 Ultra'x bottom left corner, showcasing what looked like an S Pen slot. What stood out the most was how the slot experienced a small curve, which is in contrast to what the S25 Ultra delivers. Later that month, another rumor surfaced, claiming the next S Pen will drop its boxy frame for curvature.

Renders suggest the stylus' clickable cap (and potentially its frame) will adopt a curvier aesthetic to match the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This would mark the end of the S Pen's expected boxy appeal, but rumors have stated that Samsung is looking to make the next Galaxy S a little more comfortable to hold.