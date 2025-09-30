Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s stylus is said to be ditching flat edges for a curvier design that matches the phone’s rumored rounded corners.

No new features are spotted, as the S Pen remains a simple writing tool after Samsung dropped Bluetooth tricks last year.

Reports suggest the S26 Ultra could be one of the last Galaxy Ultras to ship with a built-in S Pen, as the slot eats into battery and hardware space.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series may be months away from its official debut, but leaks are already giving us a glimpse of its accessories, starting with the Ultra model's S Pen.

A new render shared by reliable tipster @UniverseIce shows a noticeably different design for the stylus, one that swaps the flat edges of the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s version for a more rounded look (via SamMobile). Only the top portion of the pen is visible in the leak, but it’s enough to spot softer, curved lines that mark a clear departure from the blocky profile Samsung has used for years.

Exclusive: The top shape of the S Pen for Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is like this pic.twitter.com/1Rg7zcnvX5September 27, 2025

This redesign isn’t happening in isolation either. Rumors suggest that the S26 Ultra itself will feature more rounded corners, so it makes sense that the S Pen would follow suit to fit both the aesthetics of the phone and the shape of its slot.

Interestingly, this change seems to be mostly about looks. The leaked image doesn’t show any new features or functions for the stylus. This matches what Samsung did last year, when the S25 Ultra removed Bluetooth features like Air Gestures and remote camera controls.

The Stylus's future is in question

CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 lineup including the Ultra and Pro models. (Image credit: Smartprix)

Beyond the stylus, the Galaxy S26 Ultra itself is expected to bring meaningful upgrades. Rumors suggest a 6.89-inch M14 OLED display with Color-on-Encapsulation technology, which could help slim down the phone, along with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 processor, depending on the market.

Memory and storage options should stay generous, ranging from 12GB to 16GB of RAM and 256GB up to 1TB of internal storage. A previous leak from the same tipster suggests refinements to the 200MP main sensor, with possible improvements in low-light performance. Meanwhile, battery capacity is likely to remain at 5,000mAh, paired with faster charging that could reach 65W.

The S26 Ultra could also debut support for a new Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, aimed at rivaling Apple’s ProRes, which offers pro-level video capture without significantly increasing file sizes.

Taken together, the S26 Ultra appears to refine Samsung’s flagship formula rather than reinvent it, with the S Pen redesign serving as a subtle yet symbolic shift that reflects the phone’s softer curves and evolving identity.