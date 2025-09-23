Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

The Galaxy S26 is rumored to debut Samsung’s new APV codec, promising near-lossless video with sharper detail and smaller file sizes.

LOG recording and built-in LUT profiles could let you shoot flat footage and preview color grades right on the phone.

Expect Horizon Lock for steadier footage, improved document scanning, better Motion Photo controls, and USB-C external drive support for big file transfers.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series is shaping up to be a major shake-up for Android camera phones, and a new leak suggests it could finally give Apple’s iPhone Pro models a serious rival in professional video.

SammyGuru reports that Samsung is introducing an APV codec (Advanced Professional Video) across the Galaxy S26 lineup, a big step forward in delivering near-lossless video recording with more efficient file sizes.

The codec is said to preserve detail far better than existing options while keeping storage demands in check.

Beyond just cleaner footage, Samsung appears to be catering directly to creators. The report mentions support for LOG recording and integrated LUT (Look-Up Table) profiles, giving users the ability to shoot flatter footage for easier color grading and then apply or preview different looks right on the device.

Extra video perks

A separate rumor from @UniverseIce on X hints that Samsung’s Gallery or Studio apps will allow these LUT previews, potentially cutting down on post-production work.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Strikes Back: APV Codec Challenges Apple's ProRes DominanceImagine shooting Hollywood-grade videos on your phone—vibrant colors, sharp details, lossless editing. That's the Galaxy S26 promise! Leaks from Sept 21, 2025, reveal Samsung's counter to… pic.twitter.com/Ln6MXFsFmwSeptember 22, 2025

There are also signs of improvements for tools like Horizon Lock for steadier shots during movement, upgraded document scanning, more granular control over Motion Photos, and external drive support through USB-C.

Samsung seems to be aiming the Galaxy S26 squarely at video enthusiasts. Early One UI 8.5 leaks point to flexible frame rates, with 1080p and 4K recording at 25, 50, or 100 fps, while 8K video looks capped at 25fps. None of this is confirmed yet, but it’s a strong sign that Samsung wants the S26 to double as a pro-level video rig.

Apple in the crosshairs

Samsung’s play here is obviously to take on Apple’s ProRes video from the iPhone 17 Pro. With 12-bit color depth, HDR support (including HDR10 and HDR10+), and reports of about 20% better efficiency compared to HEVC or ProRes formats, APV could give Samsung an edge in both quality and storage management.

While there are still unknowns, like how Samsung will balance heat and battery drain during extended recording, the leaks suggest the S26 series could make pro-level shooting more accessible on Android.

If these capabilities make it into the final phones, the Galaxy S26 could be the lineup that finally challenges Apple’s dominance in mobile video.