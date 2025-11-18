What you need to know

A new leak suggests the entire Galaxy S26 lineup is designed to be significantly thinner and lighter than its iPhone 17 rivals.

The S26 Ultra is tipped to be noticeably slimmer and lighter than its predecessor.

The leaked numbers: S26 at 164g/6.9mm, S26 Plus at 191g/7.3mm, and S26 Ultra at 214g/7.9mm.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series is waging a war on weight and bulk, aiming to land a decisive body blow against the iPhone 17 line. A fresh leak from the notoriously accurate tipster @UniverseIce on X reveals the S26 lineup is universally lighter and slimmer than its direct Apple competition.

According to the leak, the base Galaxy S26 is said to weigh 164g and measure roughly 6.9mm thick. The S26 Plus is around 191g and 7.3mm thick. The S26 Ultra reportedly weighs about 214g and is 7.9mm thick.

For comparison, the iPhone 17 weighs about 177g and measures 7.95mm thick for the base model, while the Pro Max version weighs roughly 231g and measures 8.75 mm. So if the leaks are correct, Samsung is pushing for lighter and thinner flagships across the S26 series.

For consumers, putting less heft in your hand can translate into better feel and ergonomics, especially in this flagship era when phones are getting bigger and heavier.

The base model is the new featherweight

(Image credit: @UniverseIce / X)

The base S26, if its supposed weight and thickness are accurate, would be lighter and thinner than many high-end Android phones right now, especially compared to the iPhone or even the previous Galaxy S25 lineup. At 164g, it's only 1 gram heavier than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The Plus model sits in the middle ground, and the S26 Ultra still feels premium but is noticeably slimmer/lighter than the previous S25 Ultra (which weighed around 218g and measured about 8.2mm).

However, the weights and thicknesses are not official — they come from a chart shared by tipsters. Changes could happen. For example, Android Headlines previously reported that the base S26 would be 7.24mm thick, and thus, Samsung may have made tweaks.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The big question is what Samsung may have given up to achieve this slim design. Usually, making a phone thinner can affect battery life and camera size. A lighter or thinner phone might mean trade-offs in battery capacity, cooling, or camera modules. Hopefully, these changes will not lead to a smaller battery or fewer features in Samsung's next flagship phones.