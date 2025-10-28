Will the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra S Pen support Bluetooth features?

It's still too early to tell but you're probably not going to like the answer.

Comparing the size and shape of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra versus the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with the S Pen slightly unsheathed
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy S26's S Pen will most likely not support Bluetooth, just like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung removed this feature due to very low usage, and it's unlikely it will add it back in its upcoming flagship.

How many people actually care about Bluetooth in the S Pen?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra renders

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Samsung is said to shake up the entire S26 series with the Galaxy S26 presumably being rebranded as the S26 Pro. While there'll likely just be three models at launch, one of them is said to have an iPhone 17 Pro-like rectangular camera island on the back with just two cameras. If this is indeed true, then it will be the first time that the two non-Ultra phones don't have three cameras on the back.

This could be a new way for Samsung to properly differentiate between the three models in the S series.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra should arrive in Q1 of 2026, as early as January or as late as March, according to recent rumors. It will no doubt go on to be one of the best Samsung phones in 2026. We should hopefully get better leaked images of the final product or even press renders closer to launch day, so don't forget to keep checking Android Central for all the latest news on the S26 series.

Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Contributor

Roydon has been writing about personal technology for 10+ years, and has covered everything from news, reviews, features, to on-ground coverage of big trade shows like CES. He's passionate about mobile technology and computing, dabbles with photography, and is still struggling to work his way through his Steam and PS4 game library. 

