Does the Samsung Galaxy S26 S Pen support Bluetooth features? Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy S26's S Pen will most likely not support Bluetooth, just like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung removed this feature due to very low usage, and it's unlikely it will add it back in its upcoming flagship.

How many people actually care about Bluetooth in the S Pen?

As it turns out, not many. According to usage data obtained by Samsung, less than 1% of users actually cared about Bluetooth in the S Pen, so unless that number went up in the last year (which is unlikely), we can confidently deduce that Samsung won't be adding this feature to the S Pen in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The main feature to be removed from the S Pen by ditching Bluetooth is Air Actions, which lets you snap a picture using the S Pen's button as a shutter release or flick gestures to interact with the phone.

One thing we do know is that the S Pen in the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely get a slight redesign to blend with the phone's new curvy shape. A leak from September 2025 shows a close-up of the purported S26 Ultra, where the new, curvy S Pen head can be seen in a partially ejected state. This also leans into the theory that the S26 Ultra will ditch the boxy design for more gentle curves like the rest of the series.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Samsung is said to shake up the entire S26 series with the Galaxy S26 presumably being rebranded as the S26 Pro. While there'll likely just be three models at launch, one of them is said to have an iPhone 17 Pro-like rectangular camera island on the back with just two cameras. If this is indeed true, then it will be the first time that the two non-Ultra phones don't have three cameras on the back.

This could be a new way for Samsung to properly differentiate between the three models in the S series.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra should arrive in Q1 of 2026, as early as January or as late as March, according to recent rumors. It will no doubt go on to be one of the best Samsung phones in 2026. We should hopefully get better leaked images of the final product or even press renders closer to launch day, so don't forget to keep checking Android Central for all the latest news on the S26 series.

