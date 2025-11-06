What you need to know

An overseas report claims that Samsung's MX Division is looking to sell ~36 million Galaxy S26 units next year.

The company is not only seeking to gain a revenue increase because of this, but it's also looking at selling ~5 million foldables, too.

Rumors claim the Galaxy S26 series could debut on February 25, 2026, during Samsung's San Francisco, California event.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

There's a report coming from overseas, which highlights Samsung's "Annual Outlook 2025," stating the company could get "aggressive" about the Galaxy S26.

The South Korean publication, Maeil Kyungjae, mentions details from Samsung during its Outlook for the next year, where we're expecting to see the Galaxy S26 series debut (via Jukanlosreve on X). Per the report, the company's Mobile eXperience division (MX) is putting its foot down by saying it is targeting an "annual sales target" of 35 million units for the Galaxy S26 series in 2026.

It appears that Samsung is quite confident in its S26 series, though the report doesn't break down how many units per model it expects to sell (the Ultra's probably up there, if anything). However, what the report does expand on is revenue, which could reportedly climb to roughly $90.7 billion (~130 trillion won).

This revenue expectation (or hope) is reportedly being seen as a "meaningful growth" if Samsung can hit it next year. The company is not only looking at its S26 series to carry it, but also its 2026 foldable line.

Samsung is reportedly looking to sell roughly 5 million foldable units, a number that will likely span the next Galaxy Z Flip and Fold combined. We'll have to see if the next Fold outshines the Flip next year like it did earlier this year.

Already looking to the new year

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Rumors about the Galaxy S26 series have been trickling in, especially a recent report about its Ultra model's S Pen. It's been speculated that the next S Pen could drop its boxy appearance for something a little softer. Those flat edges may disappear, as Samsung could dip into a "curvier" design for its S26 Ultra S Pen. As far as theories go, there's nothing just yet about new features.

Moreover, rumors claim that the S26 Ultra could be the end of an era, as Samsung may not return the S Pen again. The device, since it slots into the device, gets in the way of its battery and hardware specifications.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it comes to when we could see the Galaxy S26 series debut, rumors have varied, but one report seems confident. It's not been rumored that the series could pop up on February 25, 2026, during Samsung's Unpacked event in San Francisco, California. Supposedly, the event is eyeing San Francisco due to its close ties to AI software. Additionally, the rumors are back to suggesting the series could feature a base model, an S26 Plus, and an S26 Ultra (no Pro or Edge).