Samsung accidentally revealed Galaxy S26 series designs through 2D renders found in One UI 8.5 source code.

The S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra designs match earlier leaks, confirming rounded edges and new camera layout.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a new 3x telephoto sensor and improved overall hardware.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is just a couple of months away now, and we're finally starting to get a clear picture of what to expect from the flagship phones when they launch in 2026. A lot of leaks have already revealed plenty about the Galaxy S26 lineup, and it seems Samsung may have accidentally leaked the designs itself.

Spotted by Android Authority in One UI 8.5's source code, there are references to certain renders of Android phones that appear to be the upcoming Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

According to the report, the source code mentions three new Samsung devices with codenames M1, M2, and M3, which correspond to the Galaxy S26 (M1), Galaxy S26 Plus (M2), and Galaxy S26 Ultra (M3).

New One UI code all but confirms the S26 design

(Image credit: Android Authority)

While the images aren't actual 3D CAD renders like the ones we usually see ahead of launch, they are 2D illustrations of the upcoming devices. And in fact, the designs shown match what we've seen in earlier leaks.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra appears to have more rounded corners compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, while two camera sensors sit outside the vertical camera bar, similar to previous leaks. The 2D renders of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus also line up with earlier leaked renders.

All of this essentially confirms the designs of the Galaxy S26 series ahead of launch.

In addition to design details, a lot about the Galaxy S26 series has already leaked. Samsung will reportedly ship the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a new 3x telephoto sensor, while the entire series is said to come with improved charging capabilities, both wired (up to 60W) and wireless (up to 25W).

More information about the Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to surface in the coming days, leading up to the launch, but the design now seems all but confirmed.