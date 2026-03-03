Android's March update is all about finding people, apps, and your missing bags

What you need to know

Google just announced its March Pixel Drop, and it's packed with features rolling out to Pixel devices first before hitting more Android phones.

Live location sharing is now built into Google Messages, so you can share your real-time location directly in a chat without switching apps.

Google Play adds short app preview videos, allowing you to scroll through bite-sized demos to quickly see how apps work before downloading them.

Find Hub now helps recover lost luggage by creating a secure tracking link for your tagged bag and sharing it directly with supported airlines.

Here’s what’s new

Now you don't have to switch between apps just to share your location. Android lets you send your live location right in Google Messages, thanks to Find Hub.

Meeting friends at a concert or getting picked up at the airport? Just tap to share your real-time location in the chat. You control how long it's active and can stop sharing whenever you like.

App discovery is getting an update as well. Google Play is adding short videos that let you preview apps in a scrollable feed before you download them. These quick demos cover wellness apps, photography tools, shopping platforms, webtoons, and more, all within the Play Store.

Instead of scrolling through lots of reviews or static screenshots, you can quickly see how the app works.

Android is also introducing custom Calling Cards in the Phone app. You can create your own caller ID by choosing a photo, font, and color. When you call someone, they'll see your personalized card instead of the standard one. You can share it with everyone or just your saved contacts, and you can edit or remove it at any time.

Android Auto is adding something helpful for parents: teacher-approved kids’ games. These games are designed for ages 3 to 12 and include titles like Kids Games: For Toddlers 3-5, LetraKid: Writing ABC for Kids, Disney Coloring World, Marvel HQ: Kids Super Hero Fun, and Draw a Stickman: EPIC 3.

Emoji Kitchen in Gboard is getting more options, letting you mix new combinations like 🧀 + 🌹 for a “cheesy” gesture or 🎷 + 🦨 for something a bit more scent-sational.

Find Hub now shares luggage location with airlines

(Image credit: Google)

While the main news is the overall Android update, Find Hub is also getting a travel-focused upgrade that could help you avoid a lot of stress.

If you have a compatible tracker tag on your luggage, you can now create a secure link in the Find Hub app and share it directly with airlines that support this feature.

Just open the app, tap “share item location,” copy the unique link, and paste it into the airline’s app or website. The airline will then be able to see your bag’s live location as it updates. The links automatically expire after seven days, you can stop sharing whenever you want, and sharing turns off once your phone senses the item is back with you. Your location data is also encrypted.

Over 10 major global airlines already support this feature, including Ajet, Air India, China Airlines, Saudia Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and the Lufthansa Group. Qantas is expected to join soon.

Behind the scenes, Google worked with SITA and Reunitus to connect with WorldTracer and NetTracer, which are baggage systems used by hundreds of airlines at thousands of airports around the world. This feature is designed to fit right into the systems airlines already use.

Android Central's Take

What I really like about this update is that it doesn't try to completely change your phone. There's no new AI assistant taking over your home screen, and no flashy redesign that takes weeks to get used to. Instead, Google focused on fixing the small annoyances we all face and made things easier.

I can't count how many times I've sent a "where are you?" text and then spent ten minutes trying to find someone over the phone. Now, I just drop a pin in Messages and that's it. The luggage feature is also genuinely helpful. Airlines have always kept our bag locations in their own systems, but now we can share the coordinates ourselves. It's the kind of update you might not notice until you need it, and then you really appreciate it.