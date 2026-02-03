Pixel theme packs are coming back, and I hope they’re the upgrade your home screen needs

What you need to know

Google’s first Pixel theme packs have expired, and new ones are teased.

Pixel users now see a “coming soon” placeholder, confirming this is a pause, not a cancellation.

Google hasn't announced what's next or when it will arrive, leaving the feature's future direction unclear.

Google’s big idea to make Pixel phones feel more personal just hit its first real crossroads. After introducing theme packs as part of its November 2025 Pixel Feature Drop, the initial set tied to Wicked: For Good has now expired, and Google is teasing that new ones are on the way.

Theme packs launched as a one-tap personalization suite that wraps your Pixel phone in a coordinated package of wallpapers, system colors, sounds, and even icons, all meant to give your home screen a cohesive look without hours in the settings. For its debut, Google leaned into pop culture with three packs inspired by Wicked: For Good, but those officially vanished from the system on January 31.

Now, when you head into Wallpaper & Style on your Pixel, instead of seeing Wicked themes, you’ll just see a placeholder saying something like “New theme packs are coming soon,” as one Reddit user spotted (via Droid Life). Google hasn’t given a date or lineup yet, but it’s clear that theme packs will continue. This is just the end of the first round.