What you need to know

A report states that Samsung has implemented a second NFC antenna in its Galaxy S26 series, which works to help improve the contactless payment experience.

The publication conducted its own tests, noticing that the process would complete even if you were to tap its top edge.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra was a highlight during MWC 2026, as the company showcased its brighter camera and Privacy Display.

There are reports coming in about a previously unknown Galaxy S26 upgrade that might make a difference during checkout.

The folks at SamMobile report that Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S26 series with an additional NFC antenna. Reportedly, the latest Galaxy S series has retained its usual NFC antenna on its rear panel, which is pretty much around the center. However, this new addition is seemingly placed much higher on the Galaxy S26 series. In practice, the publication claims that it was able to make a payment by "tapping the top edge of the phone against a payment terminal."

The post adds that this was done with a Galaxy S26 Ultra, though it seems as though every model in the S26 series should offer a similar experience. What's likely going on here is that Samsung has placed a secondary antenna higher, somewhere in the top half of the phone, not exactly right on the edge.

The good thing here is that, with the publication's testing, it seems that the antenna will still pick up your action to complete NFC payments, even if it is along the edge. Users should have a better experience with this, as they can use the top or the middle-bottom to complete NFC transactions.

There were rumors

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

There were rumors that Samsung might've been working on improving the NFC experience for the Galaxy S26. Reports about this surfaced last August, claiming that Samsung was interested in adding an additional NFC sensor toward the top of the phone. The running theory was that Samsung felt inspired to step up its contactless game after seeing how successful Apple has been on that front.

Moreover, Samsung's Galaxy held a rather frustratingly high failure rate when it came to NFC payments. User feedback was another catalyst in this. The company was said to have been working on another sensor to reduce the "awkward hand movements" users would typically have to do to get their contactless payment to go through at a scanner. All that aside, Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra was at MWC 2026 this week, which highlighted its brighter 200MP camera and its Privacy Display.

Android Central's Take

There can be a little awkwardness when it comes to the NFC antenna of the Galaxy phones. It's the positioning, which Samsung seems to have realized after the wave of user feedback, that was the primary culprit. At least with two, users have a little more leeway to make their payments without struggling so much. I, for one, like that this has been done. I remember those old rumors weren't sure if Samsung would do it for the S26 or a subsequent series. Hopefully, this continues.