A report claims that Samsung is looking into implementing an additional NFC sensor near the top of the Galaxy S26 series.

It seems Samsung has taken inspiration from Apple to improve the user experience and reduce failed contactless transactions with its Galaxy phones.

Recent rumors claim the Galaxy S26 Ultra could debut with a slightly thinner build and much quicker 65W charging.

Rumors start us off talking about the Galaxy S26 series, and a potential upgrade to paying digitally while shopping.

A report from the South Korean publication, ETNews, Samsung is supposedly investing resources to bring an additional NFC antenna to the Galaxy S26 series (via 9to5Google). This new NFC outlet, which would be "at the top of the device," would join the Galaxy series' pre-existing sensor near its cameras. It seems, yet again, Samsung is looking at Apple for ways it can improve its user experience.

The publication cites a Samsung "official" who claims that while Apple "holds many" patents related to this NFC sensor upgrade, it's taken the company time to "technically circumvent them" for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

However, this is all in the name of convenience as Samsung reportedly seeks to upgrade the experiences users have with Samsung Wallet. It seems the OEM is listening to user feedback and grievances, such as failed NFC payments due to its sensor placement. What's more, it seems Samsung is interested in reducing "awkward hand movements" in order to get the NFC sensor to play nice with a retailer's scanner, per the publication.

There still seems to be some hesitancy around whether or not Samsung will debut this new NFC sensor on the Galaxy S26. We're only in August, so there's plenty of time for this to happen—or not.

The Galaxy S26 trail thus far

As of late, there have been some rumored upgrades for the base Galaxy S26, which concern its cameras. Some allege that its entire array won't see an upgrade, except for its telephoto lens, which could jump from 10MP to 12MP. The lens is speculated to retain its 3x zoom capabilities, but the alleged 12MP upgrade could help users capture even better shots. We also have a more recent rumor from the end of July that claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be thinner with speedy charging.

The Ultra model could feel lighter in consumer hands next year, while shaving off roughly 1mm, moving under the 7mm mark. For charging, tipsters purport the top-tier device could finally shed its 45W charging for 60W, though there are varying reports about this, so take it with a grain of salt.

Samsung's also recently updated its in-store shopping experience with its Wallet app by rolling out installment plans for users. The feature is designed to work with your eligible Visa or Mastercard. Users headed to checkout in stores will find the option to split their payments into an installment plan that works for them.