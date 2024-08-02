Samsung management is furious with its latest 'Apple-like' designs

What you need to know

Citing a Samsung insider, a report claims the company's leadership is furious with its recent products and the close design language to Apple.

The MX Division's chairman, Lee Jae-yong, has reportedly become "angry," making situations "tense" at Samsung following criticism from the media and consumers.

The other side of the chairman's anger is the latest bout of product quality problems hitting the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, prompting an immediate halt on all shipments.

Problems have reportedly started rising internally at Samsung, particularly with its MX Division responsible for mobile devices and wearables.

The reports from a supposed Samsung insider speaking with Aju News (Korean) suggest the division's chairman, Lee Jae-yong, has become upset with their design direction. The issues stem from the latest Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It's not hiding that these devices echo Apple's AirPods and Watch Ultra in a few ways, which is where these rumors start.

The company insider claimed, "the chairman himself stepped in after the controversy over Apple's design plagiarism and quality issues surrounding the Buds 3 series and Galaxy Watch 7 released last month." They added, "the internal atmosphere is currently very bad."

The MX Division chairman's frustrations are reportedly rooted in the various rounds of criticism Samsung has received post-Unpacked.

The publication explains that when visiting a Samsung Store in Hongdae (Seoul, South Korea), many said the products were "the same as Apple." Another instance supposedly involved a Samsung Store employee stating, "you might feel that it's similar to the Apple Watch Ultra" about the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Chairman Lee's frustrations continue with the recent product quality issues Samsung's devices have experienced. Not only have the Buds 3 been recalled for another round of quality assurance, but the company has been forced to either "exchange" or "refund" consumers their money.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Looking at the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, it's clear that Apple was a source of inspiration for Samsung. With a stem design instead of the round, bulbous look of Galaxy Buds past, Samsung encroached on Apple's territory. Whether this was in the name of competition or not, the Korean brand's leadership is not pleased.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From the design of the buds to the case, the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are very AirPod reminiscent.

Shortly after Unpacked, user reports flooded Samsung's official channels with problems regarding the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Reports varied from the buds being two different heights to LED issues and problems with the in-ear silicon tearing quite easily. The issues were unsightly and Samsung quickly halted all Galaxy Buds 3 Pro shipments until it could conduct a full quality sweep.

The other side of this is the Galaxy Watch Ultra. An "Ultra" model watch is something Apple has done for a while and typically offers a bulkier appearance than the standard model. Samsung did the same, and while the watch's body may differentiate itself, the orange, rocky band and button scream Apple.

With South Korean users and Samsung's leadership upset, it'll be interesting to see what happens this time next year.