Beyond the Alphabet (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Beyond the Alphabet is a weekly column that focuses on the tech world both inside and out of the confines of Mountain View.

For the week or so, Samsung started ramping up its advertising ahead of its next Unpacked event. This is where we'll likely see the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Galaxy Watch 8, and Project Moohan (likely) or a Galaxy Ring 2 (less likely). Needless to say, Unpacked is going to be packed to the gills.

I can't help but notice that Samsung's messaging to this point has largely been focused on the larger Galaxy foldable. It started with a teaser, showcasing a silhouette of a book-style foldable, accompanied by a caption reading "Meet the next chapter of Ultra." Then, another blog post was published that focuses on how the unknown device is "Thin, Light, and Built to Last."

The most recent teaser focuses on the camera system and how AI is expected to improve, arguably the most frustrating aspect of the previous model. Given the constant flow of features from Google, courtesy of tools like Gemini Live, I would expect this to be the case.

The lack of confidence is evident

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

However, a recent report from The Elec suggests Samsung has lowered its projected sales figures for both the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. The report notes that in May alone, Samsung was expected to produce approximately 1.6 million units, with the Fold 7 accounting for 800,000 units. Now, that figure has reportedly been lowered to around 1.34 million devices, with the Fold 7 dropping to around 630,000 units.

Assuming the report is correct, which should always be taken with a grain of salt, I'm left wondering what's going on. For one, I don't recall the last time Samsung started building this much hype for its foldable phones ahead of an official announcement, at least not with this kind of cadence.

(Image credit: Samsung)

So, why is Samsung trying to hype a product that it reportedly expects to fall short of its targets? The obvious answer is that Samsung could just be hoping to exceed expectations for the first time in years. But to me, something about the whole situation just doesn't sit right.

Could Samsung actually introduce a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra? I doubt it. There are numerous factors that work against this idea, particularly in the context of the ongoing trade and tariff dispute in the United States. Furthermore, the economic climate in this region is far too volatile, and an "Ultra" foldable would likely surpass the $2,000 mark, making it out of reach for many.

Falling behind

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

No matter what comes of the 2025 Galaxy Z Fold family, if it doesn't meet Samsung's expectations, they really only have themselves to blame. Although the software experience is as great as it gets compared to the competition, Samsung has fallen far behind in the design department.

Other foldable phones, such as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Oppo Find N5, and even the Honor Magic V3, make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 look a few years older than it actually is. Not to mention that both of those devices offer better camera hardware, bigger batteries, and less noticeable creases.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung is quick to point and laugh at Apple, but it's also one of the first to follow in Apple's footsteps. This is exactly what happened with the Fold lineup, as Samsung only made minor tweaks to the hardware, resulting in a phone that didn't look much different from the one before it.

Instead of being the industry leader it should be, Samsung sat back and coasted for too long, and the people responded with their wallets. Proof of that came via Counterpoint Research, which reported that Samsung "saw a 24% drop in sales in Q1 this year."

What about a Galaxy Fold FE?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Of course, there's the potential for Samsung to launch a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold FE to boost sales. However, I don't think that's an avenue Samsung should pursue, with the sole exception of being a cash grab.

Why? Well, that's easy. Samsung hasn't proven that it can make a foldable that keeps pace with the Oppo Find N5 or Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Software-wise, yes, the Fold 6 is the clear winner. Hardware is another story.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

There are rumors that Samsung may release an FE version of the Galaxy Z Flip. However, I don't consider the Flip and Fold to be in the same category of devices, even though they were released alongside each other and feature foldable screens.

And yes, a Galaxy Fold FE would mean a more affordable foldable with a large screen, which would likely be beneficial for the bottom line. It's just not something that I think should exist, yet. Not until Samsung can reclaim its title as the best foldable phone maker.

Focus on making the best, and then worry about the rest.

Regardless, it might be time for a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra

(Image credit: Samsung)

Late last year, Samsung proved that it knew how to make the foldable that many would want, as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition was released. Unfortunately, this was only available in Samsung's home country of South Korea, arriving just a few months after the Z Fold 6 was released.

The Special Edition introduced upgraded cameras, a slimmer design, larger screens, and basically everything we've been wanting. Besides the limited availability, the only thing that's missing is S Pen support, a change that we can only hope won't come to the Fold 7.

At the end of the day, I'm still holding out hope for the "no-compromise" foldable from Samsung. The one packed with all the bells and whistles, and essentially the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a foldable screen. Will that ever happen? Probably not. But a guy can hope, right?

For more news and information on Samsung's upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.