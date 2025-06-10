What you need to know

Samsung is promising thinner, lighter, and more durable Galaxy Z foldables.

The new series aims to be the most advanced foldable yet, featuring refined design elements.

There is skepticism about potential compromises related to the thinner design, similar to past concerns with the Galaxy S25 Edge.

After confirming an Ultra performance for Galaxy foldables last week, Samsung revealed some more details on the upcoming Galaxy Z series.

In a latest blog post, Samsung assures that the new era of the Galaxy Z series is designed to be "Thin, Light, and Built to Last." After introducing the first Galaxy Fold back in 2019, Samsung has come a long way in innovating the conventional book-style foldable, which now fits seamlessly in consumer pockets.

Taking it further, Samsung notes that its engineers and designers are refining the upcoming Galaxy Z series, which is believed to be thinner, lighter, and more durable than previous iterations — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Furthermore, the tech giant also indicates that it would be the most advanced foldable yet.

Samsung has also shown off a tiny sneak peek of what appears to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 through a GIF. It is interestingly thinner when folded and even more sleek in the unfolded state.

That said, it still seems skeptical of the compromises that the upcoming thinner foldable would bring to the table, just like the company's other thinner Galaxy S25 Edge did. The latter turned out to be a flop as recent reports have indicated that the phone isn't selling as anticipated, despite a Samsung executive addressing the battery woes that the thinner flagship had up its sleeve.

The latest blog post from Samsung still doesn't reveal when the Unpacked event is, and we already heard about the foldable being thinner in last week's blog post. The company noted that the next foldable could "Squeeze onto a crowded subway train for an evening commute with the device, folded in hand."

Also, other than the foldables, Samsung is expected to bring the next-gen smartwatches — the Galaxy Watch 8 Series. Ahead of the release, someone chose to just list the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic on eBay, which revealed the smartwatch from all angles.

