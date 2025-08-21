How fast is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold charging speed? Best answer: The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports up to 39W wired charging and up to 15W Qi2 wireless charging. It can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes when using a 30W or higher PPS charger.

Everything to know about the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's battery and charging specs

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold finally made its debut at the Made by Google event on August 20, 2025. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold not only packs a brand-new TSMC-made Tensor G5 chipset, but the company has also improved the charging speeds and battery capacity of its latest book-style foldable

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold ships with a 5,015 mAh battery, which is an increase of 365 mAh compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. As for charging speed, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports up to 39W fast wired charging with a USB-C cable. This is a massive increase over the 21W charging speed we saw with Google's previous-generation foldable phone.

According to Google, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can charge up to 50% in about 30 minutes when using a 30W USB-C charger. The charging time will drop further if you use a 45W USB-C charger recommended by Google.

This is a massive jump not only because Google has almost doubled charging speeds in one generation, but also because the Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers more than 50% faster charging than its direct competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The foldable from Samsung still offers only 25W wired charging.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

And that's not all, Google has packed major upgrades into the wireless charging technology as well. Similar to all Pixel 10 models, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, meaning you no longer need a third-party case or sticker to charge your Pixel using a magnetic charger. Instead, you can stick your Pixel 10 Pro Fold, similar to an iPhone, on a MagSafe charger.

Moreover, thanks to Qi2 support, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold also delivers up to 15W wireless charging, double the 7.5W of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This means wireless charging times should be significantly shorter. Google will also be offering a number of official Qi2 charging accessories as part of its new Pixelsnap lineup.

