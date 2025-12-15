How fast is the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold charging speed? Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has a wired charging speed of 45W and a wireless charging speed of 15W. All previous Galaxy foldables have had 25W wired charging, making the TriFold the fastest charging Samsung foldable yet.

The Galaxy Z TriFold needed fastest charging thanks to the much bigger battery

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

After months of rumors, Samsung officially unveiled its first tri-folding phone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. It's only available in South Korea for now but global availability is expected to improve in 2026. The Z TriFold has similar dimensions as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 when folded, but it opens up to reveal a massive 10-inch display.

The third folding portion of the Galaxy Z TriFold has allowed Samsung to increase the battery capacity to 5,600mAh. It also supports Super-Fast Charging 2.0 at 45W which is said to deliver up to a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. The phone also supports 15W wireless charging and Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature for reverse wireless charging. This is the fastest wired charging foldable from Samsung yet, although Huawei's Mate XT tri-fold phone charges at 66W.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

For a first attempt, we feel Samsung has done a splendid job and we can attest to this as our Senior Editor, Harish Jonnalagadda, went hands-on with it at Dubai Mall. The folding pattern is also different from Huawei's approach which has an accordion-style design while the Galaxy TriFold opens up like two flaps of a box. Samsung has armed the Galaxy Z TriFold with solid specs as it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 16GB of RAM, 512GB or 1TB of storage, and an IP48 rating.

The camera setup is similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a 200MP main sensor on the back. Noteably, the Galaxy Z TriFold only comes in one color called Crafted Black, with a Kevlar texture on the outside that looks pretty cool. When unfolded, the phone measures 3.9mm at its thinnest point. Because of the extra fold, the folded dimensions are much thicker than the z Fold 7 at 12.9mm. It's also a lot heavier at 309 grams.

Samsung is testing the waters with the Galaxy Z TriFold but it's already proving to be a huge hit. Despite the ~$2,430 price tag (when converted), the initial batch is reportedly sold out in South Korea and it could prove to be a popular premium product in other markets too. It's no doubt one of the most unique foldable phones out there that many mobile productivity enthusiasts will be waiting to get their hands on in 2026.

