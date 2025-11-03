Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Leaks, news, specs, and everything we know so far

Samsung makes some of the best foldables, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivering plenty of upgrades. Samsung controls a sizeable chunk of this category thanks to its strong presence in the U.S., and seeing as how its immediate rivals don't sell in the region, it is unchallenged.

That isn't the case globally, and Huawei and Vivo are making positive moves with their own foldables. The Vivo X Fold 5 is one of my favorite devices of 2025, and the Huawei Mate XT is arguably the most innovative phone around. Having used the tri-folding device over the course of 2025, I'm excited to see Samsung make its debut in this category.

Samsung confirmed it is rolling out the device, and while we don't have the name yet, it may be dubbed the Galaxy Z TriFold. I talked about what I want to see in the Galaxy Z TriFold, and here I'm rounding up all the latest leaks and details around the upcoming foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Design

(Image credit: Dailian)

Leaks around the design of the Galaxy Z TriFold point to a device that's similar to the Z Fold 7, but with an added panel, bringing the overall size of the device when unfolded to 10 inches. That basically means you get a tablet-sized device that folds down to a phone, and that unlocks a set of new use cases.

I routinely use my Mate XT fully unfurled, and it's just great to be able to access that kind of real estate in a foldable device. Samsung is said to be using a G-styled hinge that has a dual in-folding mechanism.

The panel itself should be similar to what's there on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and we'll have to wait and see if Samsung adds DC dimming. The design shouldn't be all that different either — there are only so many ways to make a foldable, after all — and we could see a similar camera island at the rear.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Hardware

(Image credit: UniverseIce on X)

It isn't astonishing to think the Galaxy Z TriFold leverage the latest hardware. While Samsung hasn't stated as much, it's a given that the storage and memory configurations could be similar to the Z Fold 7.

When it comes to the battery, patent leaks point to three distinct batteries within the device, and while initial leaks suggested a 4,400mAh battery — the same size as the Z Fold 7 — we could be getting a bigger battery. This will prove to be pivotal considering the sheer real estate available, and Samsung needs to get the battery right.

Similarly, the foldable needs to get great cameras; the Mate XT takes fabulous photos and videos, and Samsung needs a device to challenge Huawei. Thankfully, it looks like the brand will use the 200MP camera that showed up in the Z Fold 7 in the tri-fold, and that should make things exciting.

(Image credit: Dailian)

Samsung showcased the Galaxy Z TriFold, and a launch is imminent. With the brand releasing its other foldables in July, that leaves a window in the winter where it can roll out marquee devices like the TriFold.

Given the uniqueness of the device, Samsung is said to be considering a limited launch, and that makes sense. The Galaxy Z TriFold is slated to launch in Samsung's home country and the UAE, with the brand touted to make under 200,000 units in total. With a launch near, we are starting to hear more about the device in question, and I'll update this post frequently as and when I get additional details on the Galaxy Z TriFold.