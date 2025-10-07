This Prime Day deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should be illegal

I used all the foldables released this year. While I like the cameras on the Vivo X Fold 5 and the design of the Honor Magic V5, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 proved to be the best overall foldable in my usage. Unlike the last three years, Samsung delivered a ton of upgrades this time around, including an ultra-thin design that makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 one of the sleekest foldables around.

The cameras are better thanks to a new 200MP module, the blue color variant is delightful, and the Z Fold 7 runs Android 16 out of the box. While it usually costs $1,999, you can get the foldable for $1,599 during Prime Day, and that's a phenomenal deal. Yes, I get that it's still a lot of cash, but we don't usually see a 20% discount on Samsung's latest phones, and that's what makes this deal that much more enticing. If you've decided to switch to a foldable, this is the best time to upgrade to the Z Fold 7.

Save $400 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Amazon The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the best foldable I used this year, and I tested all the models released over the course of 2025. The thin design immediately stands out, the cameras are better than previous generations, and the battery life is better than I imagined. The fact that you can get it at 20% off makes this one of the best Prime Day phone deals. ✅Recommended if: You want an ultra-thin foldable with great cameras, decent battery life, and extensive software features with a generous dose of AI. Samsung did all the right things with the Z Fold 7, and if you're using an older foldable or are mulling a switch from a regular phone, now is the time to upgrade. ❌Skip this deal if: You're not ready to switch to a foldable.

Samsung nailed the design brief with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. I'm using the blue model, and it looks exquisite. Of course, the thinner design combined with a lighter chassis makes it significantly easier to hold and use. At just 4.2mm when unfolded, it is thinner than just about every other foldable, and even when you fold it, the 8.9mm thickness is in line with most regular phones.

Both the inner and outer AMOLED panels have magnificent colors and contrast levels, and the foldable gets a new 200MP camera that's astonishingly good. The 4,400mAh battery manages to last all day, and I didn't see any issues in this area.

Then there's the software; Samsung's One UI 8 is right up there as one of the best software skins on Android, and this is doubly true when talking about foldables. Samsung did all the right things with the software, and you get to maximize the real estate of the inner 8.0-inch panel.

Ultimately, savings on $400 is nothing to scoff at — particularly on a new device like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. If you're ready to make the switch to a foldable, you'll should get the Galaxy Z Fold 7 while it's still available for $1,599.