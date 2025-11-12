What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly set to launch the Galaxy Z TriFold on December 5, 2025.

The device features a 6.5-inch outer screen and a 10-inch unfolded display powered by a 5600 mAh battery.

Samsung plans a limited rollout in Korea, China, and select Asian markets with only 20,000–30,000 units.

Samsung has long been known to be working on a new tri-folding form factor for foldable phones, and while the company has already showcased the Galaxy Z TriFold once, it looks like Samsung has finally set an official launch date for the device.

Samsung officially showcased the Galaxy Z TriFold at the APEC 2025 conference in Korea. However, that showcase was limited, with the device displayed behind glass and no media or attendees allowed to go hands-on. Samsung also did not reveal any additional details about the device at the conference. Now, it appears the company is ready to launch the device in the market.

According to the Korean outlet Chosun Biz (via @UniverseIce on X), Samsung is planning to host a launch event for the Galaxy Z TriFold on December 5, 2025, in Korea. The report states that sales will begin shortly after in China and Korea and could include other Asian markets in the initial rollout.

However, Samsung is expected to keep availability limited, reportedly producing only 20,000 to 30,000 units in the first phase.

Samsung's first trifold phone could cost around $3,000

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Dailian) (Image credit: SBS News) (Image credit: Dailian) (Image credit: SBS News) (Image credit: Dailian)

As for the specifications, the Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to feature a 6.5-inch outer display with an inner folding screen that unfolds into a 10-inch panel. While it may not be as thin as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it will measure 4.2 mm when unfolded and about 14 mm when folded.

The device will reportedly be powered by a 5,600 mAh battery. It'll also include a 200-megapixel primary camera, similar to the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Nonetheless, we finally have a date for the Galaxy Z TriFold launch. This marks the first time in years that Samsung will introduce a new smartphone form factor. Due to its complex design and structure, the price is expected to be quite high (~$3,000), similar to the competing Huawei Mate XT.

It remains unclear whether the U.S. market will be part of the first batch of countries to receive the Galaxy Z TriFold, but rumors suggest that Samsung does plan to launch the device in the States.