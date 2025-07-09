What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE was spotted moving through the World Power Consortium (WPC).

The device's listing states it has received Qi2 (v2.1.0) capabilities, though its exact charging wattage is unknown.

The listing also featured a real-life photo of the Galaxy S25 FE, which showed off a subtle silver ring for its lenses change and its display.

Previous rumors claim Samsung is implementing a more flexible OLED display on the S25 FE to make it thinner.

Samsung's next FE variant of its flagship smartphone series is moving along, as a report states it has appeared for a key certification.

As spotted by SamMobile, the Galaxy S25 FE has seemingly appeared for certification at the World Power Consortium (WPC). What's interesting about this listing is that it appears Samsung has prepared its S25 FE with wireless charging capabilities. The WPC states the device has received Qi2 (v2.1.0) certification. Another standout for this listing is a surprising real-life image of the S25 FE.

We've heard rumors about the S25 FE sticking close to the flagship S25 series' design, which is typically the trend.

The WPC's real-life image showed the phone's display and back. It's hard to see, but it doesn't seem like the S25 FE will sport thick bezels. They seem relatively thin. The photo also shows its centered punch-hole selfie camera. The look at its rear panel shows off the phone in a black option, perhaps fancied up as "Black Shadow" or something like that.

Samsung's name (logo) is centered at the bottom, but its triple rear camera array is another talking point. It seems the S25 FE will shy away from its flagship family in one way, by removing the thick, black lens rings. Instead, the WPC's image suggests the phone will have shiny silvery rings for its camera lenses. The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 has the same change, so perhaps this is to be expected.

The Next FE

(Image credit: World Power Consortium)

We're still in the dark about an important charging spec: its strength. It's nice that the WPC's listing highlights Qi2 support for the Galaxy S25 FE, but the flagship series also has this—and in a weird way, at that. While the entire flagship series features Qi2 wireless charging at 15W, the phones don't natively have magnets inside. This means consumers will need a case with those magnets available.

The publication speculates Samsung might go down a similar route with the S25 FE, too. It just remains to be seen if the charging wattage remains the same.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We got our first alleged look at the S25 FE through a rendering leak in mid-June. One thing rumored was that this phone is thinner than the S24 FE. Rumors claim the S25 FE measures 7.4mm. It's not something insane, but consumers might notice it when holding it. The phone is also supposedly on the way with a 6.7-inch display, which might get a flagship-level upgrade.

A more recent rumor claims the device's screen could be more flexible, as Samsung might drop the more rigid OLED tech. This is reportedly the catalyst behind the thinner S25 FE build.

Elsewhere, rumors about its cameras suggest its selfie camera could jump to 12MP. Speculation is still unclear about its main set of lenses, but the previous generation offered a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto.