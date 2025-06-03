Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 support Qi2 wireless charging? Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will almost certainly support 15W wireless charging, just like the Z Flip 6. It should also be Qi2-ready, which means you should be able to use it with Qi2 chargers via a compatible case, just like the Galaxy S25 series. Whether it will natively support Qi2 charging is something we'll have to wait and see.

Qi2 wireless charging on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 should be the same as the S25 series

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is yet to officially launch, but most of the leaks and rumors so far have painted a pretty clear picture of what we should expect. Besides the design changes and spec upgrades, the Z Flip 7 is expected to get a modest bump in battery capacity, but charging speeds are expected to stay the same.

This would include the 15W wireless charging speed from the Z Flip 6, which should be carried over to the Z Flip 7. This would make the Flip 7 compatible with Qi2 charging speeds if you use the right case. It's unlikely the Flip 7 will have built-in magnets for Qi2, which means you'll have to use Samsung's first-party or third-party cases for the phone to work with Qi2 chargers.

We could be wrong, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (and Fold 7 by extension) might just be one of the first Samsung phones to have native Qi2 charging, but there doesn't seem to be any evidence of this just yet. Whether it would have it or not, the Z Flip 7 is primed to be one of the best Samsung phones out there.

A recent listing on the Wireless Power Consortium for an unreleased Samsung device (likely a foldable) points to Qi 2.1.0 support, which is promising, to say the least.

Galaxy S25 Plus with a case on and an ESR Qi2 charger attached to the back. (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Qi2 is expected to come to many more phones in 2025, with the biggest push coming from Samsung and Google. Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is officially 'Qi2 Ready,' which means all you need is the right case and charger to get going. We tested this in our Galaxy S25 Plus review, and it worked just as advertised. With a Qi2 case, you'll also be able to use your Android phone with any Apple MagSafe chargers since Qi2 is essentially built on Apple's wireless charging tech.

Unlike iPhones, however, most Android phones don't have built-in magnets (yet), so you'll need a Qi2-compatible case for your phone to utilize this charging technology. I'm sure we'll start seeing Android flagships with built-in magnets for Qi2 by the end of the year. Perhaps the Google Pixel 10 series might just be the first to do it, or Nothing's upcoming flagship.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.

