For a couple of years, every major Android phone launch has been surrounded by people wondering if this will be the phone that works with those nifty magnetic Qi2 chargers. In almost every case, the answer isn't what people want to hear, and it looks like that will be the case with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is rumored not to include built-in MagSafe charging.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: stop expecting it. Not that those magnetic Qi2 chargers aren't handy; I certainly see the appeal to people who can't or won't set their phone down long enough to charge, and millions of dollars have been spent to let you know that you should want it. When a phone launches and you need to buy a case to use the magnetic accessories, you're disappointed.

Nothing anyone can say is going to change that. But you can find some solace in knowing that you have a new phone that supports the technical specifications that are newer, safer, and better, even if you had to buy an ugly case to get the magnetic parts. And you should be thankful the "right" players pushed for the latest Qi charging specs to be split off this way, because engineers who design phones surely hate magnets.

That's half said in jest, but it's partially true: unless you specifically designed a phone with magnets in a particular place, they are going to interfere with the way it's supposed to work. Magnets can mess up electronics, especially a device as complicated as a phone.

"But Apple can do it!"

Yup. And Apple "invented" the idea of using a trio of magnets to hold a wireless charger in the right spot. Then it built a phone around it. It was such a novel idea that Apple wanted to share it and gave it away, becoming part of the Qi2 standards. Thanks, Apple.

But Samsung is not Apple. Samsung has been working on phone design years ahead of the actual release date, and doesn't want to go back to the drawing board, so it can be more like an iPhone. We probably shouldn't want them to do it, but that means we have to buy a case, and we grumble about it.

I think the current system works perfectly. If you want to attach your charger, Pop Socket, or whatever else you want with magnets, you can. In the meantime, Samsung doesn't have to scrap a lot of work, and we may get the next big thing we never knew we wanted or needed from them.

Perhaps it should include a Qi2 Ready case inside the box with the phone instead of charging money for it, though. Just a thought, Samsung.

One day, we will see a new Samsung Galaxy with magnets built in, just like we'll see a Pixel with them, unless some better way to charge comes along. Maybe even next year. Until then, know that companies aren't doing it to piss you off; they are doing it because it's the best way right now.

