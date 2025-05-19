How fast is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 charging speed? Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is epected to have the same 25W fast charging as the older model. The charger will also most likely have to be bought separately. Battery capacity is expected to be roughly the same too.

Why is Samsung being so stingy with charging speeds on the Fold 7?

Samsung's 2025 A series phones are looking more exciting by the day than its upcoming foldable, which does not bode well for a phone that'll cost north of $1,500. We've gotten quite a few details about Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it's expected to be the company's slimmest foldable yet.

A leak from prolific tipster Ice Universe claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will use the same 4,400mAh battery capacity as the Z Fold 6. This is not terrible news when you consider the phone is expected to be a lot thinner, so keeping the same capacity while being thinner is commendable.

Sadly, what's also going to be the same is the charging speed. In early February, it was tipped that the Z Fold 7 would be nothing more than an upscaled Z Fold 6 Special Edition, and this recent filing on China's 3C regulatory website, as reported by Android Authority, almost confirms this rumor about the charging speed being unchanged at 25W.

It is a real shame that a $1,500+ smartphone would have just 25W fast charging when Samsung's own $300 A series phone gets 45W charging. While not everyone is obsessed with having the fastest charging, it doesn't hurt to be able to charge your phone quicker if you can.

Samsung has been very stubborn with charging speeds, even for its best flagship S series phones, reserving the faster 45W charging only for batteries larger than 4,500mAh. And since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 won't be getting a larger battery capacity, it's most likely stuck with the measly 25W charging.

While this is still speculation at this point since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn't officially out yet, all the credible rumors point to the fact that it will most likely have 25W fast charging, and not the 45W we were all hoping for.

