Galaxy Z Fold 7 tipped to be just an upscaled version of Z Fold Special Edition

What you need to know

The device is expected to be based on the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which was launched in Korea last year.

Additionally, users can expect a better vapor chamber, and powerful processor on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The device is also expected to be priced the same as the predecessor, and to come in 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 series is set to reach the people who have preordered in the coming week. Meanwhile, we got information about the next Galaxy phones — thanks to a couple of tipsters on X.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is likely to debut in some time in Q3 this year, a tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_) has shared some interesting information on the foldable handset. It is believed to be on the lines of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition foldable phone.

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, but globally Galaxy Z Fold7 will be based on the Z Fold Special Edition. From the bigger displays to the 200mp main camera, they share a lot. Some upgrades the Z Fold7 brings over the Special Edition are: bigger Vapor chamber, faster chip

Samsung has a Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition handset for the Korean market other than the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6. For the uninformed, the former has bigger displays and is lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The primary camera on the Z Fold Editor is also a new 200MP sensor.

According to the tipster, these features are expected on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. Additionally, users can expect a bigger vapor chamber, a faster chip, and better speakers than the special edition handset.

The bigger vapor chamber integration has been witnessed on the recent flagship phones of Samsung, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Also, regarding the chip, it will most likely be the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, bringing a tad bit of additional advantage over the non-Galaxy Snapdragon chip.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 2600nits Peak Brightness. Display Software Supports ProScaler too Same as S25Series.

On the other hand, another tipster @PandaFlashPro on X has hinted at some more specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (via Notebookcheck). The foldable is believed to cost the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is $1899.99 in the U.S. The device is also expected to have an upgrade when it comes to wired charging, which has been 25W ever since the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Tipster also notes that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has three storage variants comprising 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, accompanied by 12GB of RAM. As for the screen, the Z Fold 7’s foldable screen is likely to carry 2600 nits of peak brightness and integrates the ProScaler feature that debuted in the S25 series, which is powered by AI to boost the image quality that’s being viewed on the screen.