Samsung to reveal the Galaxy S25 series on January 22 at Unpacked event

Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S25 series at a Galaxy Unpacked event on Jan. 22, 2025.

Alongside the Galaxy S25 lineup, Samsung will show off new Galaxy AI features.

You can earn a $50 Samsung credit and up to $1,250 off a new Galaxy S25 phone by reserving now.

After months of anticipation, Samsung today announced the official date of this year's Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will reveal the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and more. Galaxy Unpacked will be held Jan. 22, 2025 at 1 p.m. EST in San Jose, California. It'll be live-streamed on Samsung's website and YouTube so Galaxy fans can watch along from anywhere as the Galaxy S25 series is uncovered for the first time.

Aside from the next-generation of Samsung's flagship phones, the company also confirmed new Galaxy AI features will be showcased at the upcoming Unpacked event.

"Get ready for AI that is more natural and intuitive," the official invitation teases. "The next evolution of Galaxy AI is coming and it’s going to change the way you interact with the world every day. The new Galaxy S series is about to set the bar once again for mobile AI experiences now and into the future."

While Samsung didn't reveal any details about the Galaxy S25 series, it did share how you can already save some money on Galaxy products and accessories. By reserving a Galaxy S25 now, you can get a $50 credit towards accessories and other Galaxy products when you pre-order. There's no commitment — you don't have to pay anything to reserve your $50 Samsung credit, and you'll only get it if you end up pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 device.

However, the $50 offer will expire after Jan. 22, so reserving your credit is a no-brainer if you're even slightly considering purchasing a new Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, or Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, those who reserve can get up to $1,250 off the price of a new Galaxy phone when you factor in boosted trade-in values and instant credits.

You can watch the Galaxy Unpacked event starting at 1 p.m. EST on Jan. 22 at Samsung's website or YouTube channel.

