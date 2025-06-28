Early Prime Day deal carves 50% OFF the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, no membership required!

Today's market offers a wide variety of cheap TV streaming devices, letting users watch their favorite streaming services. Right now, one of our favorite plug-and-play TV solutions has gotten a huge discount, as Amazon has cut the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K in half. This brings our top Fire TV Stick pick overall down to just $25, while still getting you access to 4K streaming.

Buyers especially love the Fire TV Stick for its ease of use, as it comes with a simple HDMI plug that will turn any TV into a streaming device just by plugging it in. This particular device will get users access to 4K streaming quality, while the remote also includes a microphone button for using the Alexa voice assistant.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Sticks have become a staple in the modern streaming market, and at half off for the 4K version, buyers could stand to get a really good deal on hi-res video quality. This discount brings the 4K Fire Stick down to just $25, though it normally retails at $50.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an easy, affordable TV streaming device that makes accessing your favorite streaming services simple; you want something that's compatible with Alexa smart home systems; you need something that offers 4K resolution.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with Chromecast or another system for plug-and-play streaming; you'd prefer a system with official Google app support.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and others in the series have become well-liked due to how easy they are to use to access streaming services. Users must simply plug the device into their TV's HDMI port, and it will essentially turn the screen into a smart streaming device.

We also named the Fire TV Stick 4K the best Amazon Fire TV stick overall, though it normally costs twice the current price. It includes visual features such as HDR, Dolby Vision, and an Ambient Mode, while also including 16GB of onboard storage. Additionally, users can use Alexa to search, control smart home devices, or they can ask questions about TV shows or movies, find content based on specific actors or directors, and more.